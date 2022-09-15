President Zelensky Involved in Car Crash, Walks Away With No Serious Injuries

Volodymyr Zelensky, the current President of besieged Ukraine and a recent international and unwilling hero, has been involved in a car accident in the country’s capital. The incident is under investigation.
Zelensky and his convoy were returning from the recently liberated Izium, making their way through Kyiv, when the crash happened. “A car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles,” the statement from the press secretary reads, as reported by CNN.
According to the same media outlet, medics traveling in the Presidential convoy rushed to offer first-aid to the driver of the vehicle that caused the collision. He was taken out of the wreck and rushed to the hospital right after medics ensured that his condition was stable. Further details on his condition are not available as of the time of press.
No one else was severely injured in the crash, or at least, that’s what the statement seems to imply. Zelensky was “examined by a doctor, [and] no serious injuries were found,” the statement notes. The incident is now under investigation, though it’s probably not wise to hold your breath for a full account once the investigation concludes.
Given how things stand with Ukraine and invading neighboring country Russia, the thought on most people’s minds right now is that this was no coincidence. Reports online claim that, since Russia’s invasion started earlier this year, Zelensky has survived at least a couple of attempts on his life, with Russian spies infiltrating even his closest and apparently most secure inner circle.
Despite the raging war and these rumored attempts, Zelensky remains in Kyiv and continues to make public appearances, like the most recent one in Izium, as a way to motivate and give hope to the soldiers and the people at home. It’s precisely this that has turned him into a hero figure of modern times and one of the most talked-about political figures of recent years.
