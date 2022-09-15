President Zelensky Involved in Car Crash, Walks Away With No Serious Injuries

Volodymyr Zelensky, the current President of besieged Ukraine and a recent international and unwilling hero, has been involved in a car accident in the country’s capital. The incident is under investigation.

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, photos in the gallery show the world's largest aircraft by payload, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, destroyed by Russian bombs.

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



