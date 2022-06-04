Premium Price, Premium Delivery? Rivian Customer Got Their R1T in Only 43 Days

Rivian is stepping up the delivery game! This is good news for the company that’s trying to beat the imminent recession. Customers that have pre-orders since 2019, however, might not be too happy seeing how recent orders are getting fulfilled faster. But there’s a good reason!
After Joe Biden wished Elon Musk “lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” multiple headlines appeared online telling everyone some big players from the gig economy are freezing their hiring processes. There’s certainly something brewing in the numbers department at the federal level, but there’s no real reason to worry some more about the economy – at least for now.
Rivian is a new company, but it’s not Uber or Lyft. Even if their product is one that made a lot of people happy, and it proved that all-electric pickups can be insanely good and cool, they still have to face the reality of an economy that’s struggling with inflation, high energy prices, and complicated parts sourcing. These are some of the reasons that pushed the American EV maker to hike prices for the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV. But things rapidly went to normal after customers started complaining and canceling orders. Only one investor sued Rivian for this mishap.
But here’s something that might pique your interest. Apparently, the promising automaker is delivering vehicles faster to those that chose to pay the bigger price. Someone from Cleveland published on social media that they’ve put a $1,000 deposit to reserve a R1T on April 21st and it took Rivian just 43 days to deliver the truck to them. The customer also paid for the kitchen extension, but that will be shipped and installed separately at a later date.
The important aspect to remember here is this particular customer admitted they paid the increased price of $103,000 after taxes. They were afraid that it might go up again because of inflation and the other factors that made players like Tesla hike the prices of vehicles four or even five times in some markets since last year.
The customer themselves admitted to someone on social media that they’ve “won the Rivian lottery.” The new owner already put the truck to work, as they bought a new house and renovations are in order. The Adventure trim and blue exterior made people suggest interesting nicknames for the truck, while others were impressed or annoyed with the timely delivery.
Keep in mind there are pre-orders placed in 2018 that didn’t even get to hear from Rivian regarding a first test drive. But that’s not happening solely because the manufacturer is struggling with planning. The company is trying to send out the factory gate as many vehicles as possible. They started with locations close to them and with states that don’t interfere with the direct selling process. If your Rivian is not coming to you any faster, you might want to get in touch with the company. They will surely have an answer.
Another happy Rivian customer is a man from North Carolina. He got his black R1T in Adventure trim after a little under three months of waiting. However, in this case, the owner didn’t pay the hiked price.
For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the company is looking to really pick up the pace of deliveries or if these two were just happy little accidents.
Rivian is a new company, but it’s not Uber or Lyft. Even if their product is one that made a lot of people happy, and it proved that all-electric pickups can be insanely good and cool, they still have to face the reality of an economy that’s struggling with inflation, high energy prices, and complicated parts sourcing. These are some of the reasons that pushed the American EV maker to hike prices for the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV. But things rapidly went to normal after customers started complaining and canceling orders. Only one investor sued Rivian for this mishap.
But here’s something that might pique your interest. Apparently, the promising automaker is delivering vehicles faster to those that chose to pay the bigger price. Someone from Cleveland published on social media that they’ve put a $1,000 deposit to reserve a R1T on April 21st and it took Rivian just 43 days to deliver the truck to them. The customer also paid for the kitchen extension, but that will be shipped and installed separately at a later date.
The important aspect to remember here is this particular customer admitted they paid the increased price of $103,000 after taxes. They were afraid that it might go up again because of inflation and the other factors that made players like Tesla hike the prices of vehicles four or even five times in some markets since last year.
The customer themselves admitted to someone on social media that they’ve “won the Rivian lottery.” The new owner already put the truck to work, as they bought a new house and renovations are in order. The Adventure trim and blue exterior made people suggest interesting nicknames for the truck, while others were impressed or annoyed with the timely delivery.
Keep in mind there are pre-orders placed in 2018 that didn’t even get to hear from Rivian regarding a first test drive. But that’s not happening solely because the manufacturer is struggling with planning. The company is trying to send out the factory gate as many vehicles as possible. They started with locations close to them and with states that don’t interfere with the direct selling process. If your Rivian is not coming to you any faster, you might want to get in touch with the company. They will surely have an answer.
Another happy Rivian customer is a man from North Carolina. He got his black R1T in Adventure trim after a little under three months of waiting. However, in this case, the owner didn’t pay the hiked price.
For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the company is looking to really pick up the pace of deliveries or if these two were just happy little accidents.
My @Rivian is here after only 43 days from order to delivery! Just in time to help with my move.— QuietCanvas (@CanvasQuiet) June 3, 2022
Now I just need to think of what to name it… pic.twitter.com/LEXYRMOMeB