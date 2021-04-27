“Predator Prius” Is How You Turn the Toyota Hybrid Into a Proper Hunting Rig

autoevolution
File this under “things you didn’t know could exist but do:” a custom shop in Dallas took a much-derided Toyota Prius and turned it into a hunting rig. They call it the “Predator Prius,” and it’s probably the angriest golf cart you’ve ever seen, to paraphrase some of the funnier comments.
All jokes aside, the Prius does have a very questionable reputation. Believed to be exclusively a mom car, it is nonetheless popular with a wide range of drivers. As Dallas-based Starwood Customs shows, it could even work as the hunting rig of a regular hunter. And it would look good at it, too.

This custom rig is called “Predator Prius” and marks the first time the custom shop used a Prius for a conversion. It comes with a redesigned body, most notably a chopped-off rear that now includes a custom hunting platform with a bench, railing, and gun mounts. The front now has a massive bumper with integrated winch, while the hood is home to a rack that should serve for transport of whatever the hunter has been able to kill. It would presumably with a considerable compromise to visibility, so here’s to hoping the drive home is a short one.

A secondary cargo rack has been placed on the roof, with additional space for an extra tire and extra lights. Beadlock wheels clad in mud-terrain tires and a custom camouflage matte olive green paint job, which is seriously impressive up close, complete the list of very obvious modifications.

Perhaps the best part about “Predator Prius” is that no prey will hear you creep up on it since you’ll be driving a hybrid, the custom shop says in the description. This one was built on commission, but Starwood offers a complete inventory of mostly Jeeps and the chance to build your own custom rig as you see fit; perhaps even better, they are now taking ideas on what their next wacky custom job could be.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
