Pre-Production Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Buzzes Around Nürburgring, Hides More Than It Should

While the testing season approaches an end in Germany, our spy photographers are busy snapping the late prototypes on the Nürburgring. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N made a surprise appearance in an unusual grey color with black cladding, hiding a pre-production body underneath.
There’s no bigger humiliation for Volkswagen than seeing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N testing around Germany’s most iconic racetrack. Although the Germans promised sportier versions of their ID.3 and ID.4 long ago, the MEB-based electric cars are too lame to deserve an “R” badge. The Volkswagen R division’s boss Reinhold Ivenz let that slip out of his mouth while talking to Auto Express last month, revealing that the battery could not sustain a 500+ horsepower drivetrain with the current 400-volt architecture.
Hyundai is having a field day, as you’d imagine, even though they use pretty much the same batteries for their Ioniq 5 EVs. The main difference: the 800-volt architecture allows double the power from the same batteries without putting more strain on them. That’s why the future electric racer Ioniq 5 N affords not 500 horsepower but possibly more than 600 horsepower, as Albert Biermann, the brand’s current technical advisor, told Australia’s Drive during a press conference two months ago.
We’ve seen Ioniq 5 N prototypes doing their fair share of laps on the Nürburgring before, but our photographers surprised us this time with a different breed. Painted grey instead of the usual Performance Blue of N-badged models, it was covered in black attire as if it had a lot more to hide than it should. The front and rear are completely hidden, although we don’t expect major changes here compared to the non-N versions of the Ioniq 5.
The Ioniq 5 N will have a more aggressive front spoiler but not the large air inlets that the black camo suggests. The headlights are production-ready, and the hood should be similar to the regular Ioniq 5s. At the back, the large roof spoiler and what appears to be a covered rear diffuser round up the most important changes. Interestingly, the plastic fender flares sport a simple design on this prototype, with no swirl effect around the wheels.
More important than the body modifications are what Hyundai would improve under the skin to make the Ioniq 5 N a true sportscar. Taken from its cousin Kia EV6 GT, we expect a re-tuned suspension, upgraded cooling, and a new steering system featuring a variable gear ratio. The EV6 GT also has an electronic limited-slip differential and an active suspension with high-performance dampers. We’ll find out more in the coming months as Hyundai readies the Ioniq 5 N for the limelight. We expect the electric racer to launch early next year, so stay tuned for more info.
