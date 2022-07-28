Practice Your Starship Designer Skills in Cosmoteer

There aren’t too many games out there that allow players to build the ultimate starship, but Cosmoteer not only does that but also promises an intricate design system that makes it so much easier to create and fly the perfect spacecraft.
Developed by Walternate Realities, Cosmoteer is a starship-building simulator that lets the players create extremely elaborate starships to battle enemies, fight other players or explore the stars. This feels like a bold statement coming from an indie developer, but even if it only delivers on the starship designing aspect, this should be interesting.
The design process in Cosmoteer involves the ability to fully customize the ship’s shape and floor plan and choose where to place modules such as weapons, engines, reactors, and crew’s quarters. Not to mention that every decision regarding how you build your starship will impact its effectiveness in combat.
But it’s not just how you build your starship that counts when you’re facing off pirates or other players. A ship’s crew is just as important, as each member can perform tasks such as flying the ship, operating weapons, and carrying munitions.
The better your crew, the easier it will be to hit specific parts of enemy ships. The physics-based combat system does seem to rely a lot on your crew, not just on how you build your ship, but that’s just how things go in real life too.
Another interesting feature promised by developers is the ability to share designs between players via Steam Workshop or Discord. When it launches later this year, Cosmoteer will feature a single-player career mode and co-op multiplayer. Additionally, the game will include several PvP modes where players can test their design and command skills against each other.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander is set for release on PC later this year, and those interested in designing their own starships can wishlist the game on Steam. Also, developers promised to release an updated demo during Steam Next Fest in October, so keep that in mind if you’re into these types of games.
