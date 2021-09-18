autoevolution
Powered by a Jet Engine, the Chrysler Turbine Car Could Run on Perfume or Tequila
With a jet engine adapted for automotive use that could gobble up almost any flammable liquid, the Chrysler Turbine Car was one of the most revolutionary vehicles that ever roamed on American roads.

18 Sep 2021
The Chrysler Corporation began researching gas turbine engines back in the 1930s, but road-going vehicles weren’t on the list of potential applications.

Part of the select group of employees who worked on this secretive aircraft-focused project was executive engineer George Huebner, the man who would become famous for building nuclear missiles. But, before he got such grim ideas, he began researching the feasibility of powering a car with one of these powerplants. Shortly after the Second World War, Chrysler became interested in automotive applications, which led to a separate project and naturally, management chose Huebnerled to lead it.

After years of innovative work, the research team built a stable prototype. It made its public debut on June 16, 1954, under the hood of an otherwise-stock Plymouth Belvedere. Two years later, the second-generation turbine unit was fitted inside another Plymouth that was driven by the famed engineer from New York City to Los Angeles.

By this time, people were taking notice, and the gas turbine enthusiasm was at an all-time high. Ford and GM were working on similar designs, and the latter carmaker even released a crazy concept called Firebird XP-21, which looked like a fighter jet on wheels.

At Chrysler, development continued with the introduction of the engine’s third iteration. It was used on more of the company’s existing models and by the end of the 1950s, an entire turbine-powered fleet was being exhibited at every important auto show on the planet.

In the early 1960s, as the fourth-generation turbine unit was completed, management decided to stop experimenting with existing models and create a new car around it. The design was handed down to ex-Ford stylist Elwood Engel whose portfolio includes the Ford Thunderbird. He envisioned a completely new car that would rival both the aforementioned model as well as the Chevrolet Corvette - in terms of looks, at least.

That vision turned into reality in 1963 when the revolutionary vehicle uninspiringly dubbed Turbine Car was unveiled at the Essex House hotel in New York City. Chrysler announced a limited production run of 50 units that couldn't be bought but instead would be loaned out to the general public to test its practicality.

The hardtop coupe looked good, oozed luxury, and was met with a positive reaction. Its bodywork was handmade, assembled, and painted in Italy by the renowned design studio Carrozzeria Ghia, then shipped back to Detroit, where the powertrain and electronics were fitted. From headlights to hub caps and dashboard gauges, it was a collection of turbine-inspired shapes that culminated with a pair of huge exhaust tips sticking out of its rear end.

The A-831 delivered 130 hp (97 kW) at a whopping 36,000 rpm along with 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) of torque that was directed to the rear wheels through a TorqueFlite three-speed automatic. The innovative powerplant - which required a meticulous eight-step procedure to start - used one spark plug and about 80% fewer parts than a conventional piston unit, making it inherently more durable and easier to maintain.

Apart from that, another major advantage was its capacity to run on multiple fuels, such as unleaded gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and JP-4 jet fuel. According to the manufacturer, it could also burn a variety of flammable liquids like furnace, peanut, or soybean oils. Furthermore, if those who loaned the car didn’t like the way its exhaust gasses smelled, they could pour a few ounces of perfume in the tank, as one of the carmaker’s representatives demonstrated at a press gala in Paris.

Another famous example of using an unusual liquid as fuel comes from former Mexican President Adolfo López Mateos. The story goes that, after consulting with Chrysler engineers, he emptied several bottles of tequila into the tank and drove the car around without encountering any problems.

Nevertheless, the versatile engine’s kryptonite was leaded gasoline. It was able to burn the fuel, but the lead additive left deposits that would end up damaging its internals, so the people who ended up driving the vehicles were advised not to use this type of gasoline under any circumstance.

All fifty cars initially announced were manufactured from 1963 to 1964. They were identical in every way, including the metallic paint called Turbine Bronze. Chrysler gave them to people for three months at no charge, under the condition they kept a diary and provided extensive feedback before turning the car in. The user program ran from 1963 to 1966, with a total of 302 individuals participating. It helped engineers identify a series of issues with the turbine engine, including poor fuel consumption or starter malfunction at high altitudes.

While the gas turbine project continued for another decade with no major breakthroughs, most of these awesome cars were destroyed by Chrysler shortly after the user program ended. The company kept two, six were delivered to various museums and one is owned by Jay Leno.

Not quite a production car, nor a typical concept, the Turbine Car was as close as ordinary people got to driving a vehicle powered by a jet engine on public roads and one of the coolest cars ever built in the U.S.

We recommend that you watch the episode of Jay Leno’s Garage that you can find below if you want to learn more about this fascinating car and hear the audacious jet noise as it's being fired up.

