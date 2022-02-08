Poverty-Spec 2022 Subaru BRZ "Cup Car Basic" Flaunts Black Steelies

Available from $27,995 in the United States, the 2022 Subaru BRZ comes with 18-inch alloys. But over in Japan, customers are offered a basic racing car with black-painted steelies for 3,338,500 yen ($28,900).
Scheduled to race this July at the Fuji Speedway in the GR86/BRZ Cup, the “Cup Car Basic” is a JDM-only affair. Just like its Toyota-badged sibling, the Scooby features a six-point roll cage with horizontal protective bars.
Floor mats with cutouts for the roll cage also need to be mentioned, along with eye bolts for a driver-side safety harness. Cooling fins for the rear differential cover are listed by the Japanese manufacturer as well. The last piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of an air-cooled engine oil cooler.
The relatively affordable racing car will compete in two classes, namely the amateur-oriented Clubman and Professional. The GR86/BRZ Cup will also race at Sportsland Sugo, Tokachi Speedway, Suzuka Circuit, and Okayama International Circuit, with the final race scheduled for November 2022.
Based on the specifications list provided by Subaru, the BRZ Cup Car Basic mirrors the output figures of the doppelgänger and the road-going car. More specifically, the 2.4-liter boxer engine with direct and port injection cranks out 173 kW (232 ponies) plus 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) at 3,700 revs.
Subaru estimates 30 sales each year in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Turning out attention to the street-legal BRZ, the U.S. model is available in two specifications at press time: Premium and Limited. Both come with a six-speed manual as standard, and both can be optioned with a six-speed automatic that completely misses the point of a lightweight sports car.
In U.S. format, Subaru quotes 2,815 pounds (nearly 1,277 kilograms) for the BRZ Premium 6MT. By comparison, the lightest Mazda MX-5 Miata in the United States is listed with a curb weight of 2,341 lbs (1,062 kgs).
Floor mats with cutouts for the roll cage also need to be mentioned, along with eye bolts for a driver-side safety harness. Cooling fins for the rear differential cover are listed by the Japanese manufacturer as well. The last piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of an air-cooled engine oil cooler.
The relatively affordable racing car will compete in two classes, namely the amateur-oriented Clubman and Professional. The GR86/BRZ Cup will also race at Sportsland Sugo, Tokachi Speedway, Suzuka Circuit, and Okayama International Circuit, with the final race scheduled for November 2022.
Based on the specifications list provided by Subaru, the BRZ Cup Car Basic mirrors the output figures of the doppelgänger and the road-going car. More specifically, the 2.4-liter boxer engine with direct and port injection cranks out 173 kW (232 ponies) plus 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) at 3,700 revs.
Subaru estimates 30 sales each year in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Turning out attention to the street-legal BRZ, the U.S. model is available in two specifications at press time: Premium and Limited. Both come with a six-speed manual as standard, and both can be optioned with a six-speed automatic that completely misses the point of a lightweight sports car.
In U.S. format, Subaru quotes 2,815 pounds (nearly 1,277 kilograms) for the BRZ Premium 6MT. By comparison, the lightest Mazda MX-5 Miata in the United States is listed with a curb weight of 2,341 lbs (1,062 kgs).