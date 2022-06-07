Positron Trike Aims To Humanize Cops, Helps Them Patrol City Streets at 44 Mph

Trying to look all professional and ready to enforce the law might seem hard to achieve as a police officer when you’re attempting it from a cute-looking electric tricycle. But give the Trikke Positron a chance before having your laugh, because it’s got some impressive specs to win you over.
If nothing else, Trikke’s unusual patrol vehicle will at least confuse criminals, but chances are, with its insane performance specs, it will also catch them. And according to its manufacturer, this three-wheeler is more popular than you’d think among police departments and private security companies all across America.
Designed with affordability and convenience in mind, the Positron provides riders with a smooth, quiet ride, while offering a peak power of up to 4,000W, depending on the configuration you opt for. What the Positron trike aims to accomplish is to humanize cops in order to increase the community’s trust and make the authorities look less threatening. And according to Trikke, the way to do that is to get officers out of their fear-inducing cars and have them move around in a more approachable vehicle.
Loaded with all the necessary features for law enforcement, such as full suspension, all-wheel drive (AWD), dual headlights, 3-tone 110dB siren, emergency lights, rear-view mirrors, reflective POLICE graphics, and more, the Positron is ready to promote positive engagement.
The trike is available in two versions: the standard 60V Positron and the more powerful Elite 72V. Both feature all-wheel drive, but the former delivers 2600W of peak power and a top speed of 37 mph (60 kph), while the latter increases that peak power to 4,000W and can hit a maximum of 44 mph (over 70 kph).
Trikke’s 60V Positron is powered by a 60V/1470Wh that offers up to 30 miles (48 km) of range per charge, while the 72V Elite features a larger, 72V/1764 Wh battery that boosts that range to 35 miles (56 km). The Elite also comes with seven emergency flashing lights versus five, which is how many the standard Positron offers.
Trikke doesn’t mention the price of its patrol three-wheelers but you can contact the company for more information on both models.
