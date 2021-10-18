Porsche Ventures Invests in Virtual Influencer and Digital Ecosystem Provider

Porsche Ventures has announced an undisclosed, but strategic, investment in a company called iMaker. It may not be known to automobile enthusiasts, but it is China's leading provider of virtual influencers and digital ecosystems. But what does that mean to Porsche fans and customers?
First, this is an investment made by Porsche Ventures, which is a different company than the one that makes automobiles, but that does not mean that the car-building Porsche will not benefit from the result of their labor. Secondly, you may be wondering what a virtual influencer is.
Well, instead of people who create content and try to put a fan base together, a virtual influencer is just a bunch of pixels, and a computer handles its look with virtual animation software. From there, the virtual influencer performs realistic facial expressions and even body movements that are like the ones done by humans.
Unlike Europe or the U.S., virtual influencers are popular in Asia. Instead of making unboxing videos, the said virtual influencers are used by the music industry, on social media platforms in China, in corporate communications, and even at live events (through VR). The best part for the companies that use virtual influencers is that they never have to worry about loyalty to the brand.
Porsche Ventures has been working with iMaker since 2020, and the investment is the start of an extended partnership with the Chinese company. The German marque will benefit from in-vehicle digital ecosystems, as well as digital application scenarios. In other words, think about better animations for the multimedia units of vehicles, as well as computer-generated ad campaigns and so on.
In layperson's terms, Porsche will get digital content from the newest partner of its venture capital company, which will be seen both online and offline in the future. This is not the first start-up supported by Porsche Ventures, mind you.
Porsche Ventures has been active in the start-up scene since 2016. It is working with various other companies to support them in developing cutting-edge technologies that may not be in the automotive field but could solve problems for numerous people.
Well, instead of people who create content and try to put a fan base together, a virtual influencer is just a bunch of pixels, and a computer handles its look with virtual animation software. From there, the virtual influencer performs realistic facial expressions and even body movements that are like the ones done by humans.
Unlike Europe or the U.S., virtual influencers are popular in Asia. Instead of making unboxing videos, the said virtual influencers are used by the music industry, on social media platforms in China, in corporate communications, and even at live events (through VR). The best part for the companies that use virtual influencers is that they never have to worry about loyalty to the brand.
Porsche Ventures has been working with iMaker since 2020, and the investment is the start of an extended partnership with the Chinese company. The German marque will benefit from in-vehicle digital ecosystems, as well as digital application scenarios. In other words, think about better animations for the multimedia units of vehicles, as well as computer-generated ad campaigns and so on.
In layperson's terms, Porsche will get digital content from the newest partner of its venture capital company, which will be seen both online and offline in the future. This is not the first start-up supported by Porsche Ventures, mind you.
Porsche Ventures has been active in the start-up scene since 2016. It is working with various other companies to support them in developing cutting-edge technologies that may not be in the automotive field but could solve problems for numerous people.