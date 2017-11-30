Porsche to Go 50 Percent Plug-in by 2025

The German automakers had been relying on diesel engines over the past few years to keep their fleet's fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions down, while allowing their gasoline-powered sports cars to burn as much of it as they need to beat the other brand's performance figures.

2015 brought a wakeup call for the entire industry after Volkswagen was caught red-handed and diesel engines suddenly got the bad name they probably deserved all along. With emission regulations not backing up and a reputation to save, manufacturers had to look elsewhere, and hybrid systems appeared to be the answer.



Right now, only two years later, Porsche already sells seven hybrid models. Well, it sells six because the 918 Spyder can't really be bought anymore. There is the E-Hybrid powertrain option for the Cayenne SUV , the Panamera sedan, and the Panamera Sport Turismo, and then there's the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid version for all three vehicles.



Not only that, but Porsche also has the Mission E fully-electric sedan coming in 2019, and rumors of a battery-powered Macan have started making the rounds as well, so there's definitely a lot of work going on at Porsche that involves batteries and electric motors.



Klaus Zellner, the CEO and president of Porsche North America, confirms everybody's suspicions. Speaking to



Of course, since we're only talking about seven years from now (a short interval by the industry standards), most of those cars will have plug-in hybrid systems. However, Porsche is working hard on developing its first full EV, and unlike other brands, it seems like the Germans will get it right on the first try.



