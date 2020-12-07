Porsche Teases New 911 GT3 Cup Wrapped in Psychedelic Depictions of Famed Tracks

Unlike the road-dwelling 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3, we know the exact date of release for its Porsche Supercup sibling, the 911 GT3 Cup. It’s going live on December 12th, and before the wraps come off, there’s a neat teaser for both the automaker’s fans and motorsport enthusiasts in general.
We’ve already seen bits and pieces of the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on a couple of occasions. It seems that visiting the secretive lair where the company keeps at least one example of every iteration of the GT family and checking out some of the reworked lines of the new version wasn't enough to soothe one’s Weissach craving.
As such, Porsche is thoroughly covering all the angles, including the one that’s all about actual racing on legendary tracks around the world. That’s because the company’s own one-make series, the Porsche Supercup, is making use of the car in the support competition for the Formula One World Championship.
We are just five days away from the actual presentation of the 911 GT3 Cup, so Porsche is making sure everyone’s attention is focused on their “latest team member.” And what better way to prepare us for the arrival of the new model than a little teaser. Sure, everyone does them, but there’s a twist.
Actually, there are many twists because the company has wrapped the 911 GT3 Cup in a crazy camouflage pattern that “features abstract versions of the racetracks on which the Porsche One-Make-Series is held.” You read that right, the swirls and curls on the motorsport-bred body have a special logic.
There's no need to bother yourself with trying to decipher the code, as the automaker is also including a short quiz along with the teaser image. All you have to do is demonstrate your track knowledge by recognizing six of the legendary patterns.
We’re not going to spoil the fun of completing the challenge, which is not very hard as all of the circuits are well known. They’ve also been visited on numerous occasions by this particular Porsche one-make competition, where “experienced professionals meet aspiring young drivers (and) where the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup has formed the basis of the racing series for three decades.”
