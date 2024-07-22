Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Races Tuned BMW M340i xDrive, It's Not Exactly Close

Thailand's CSL AutoTime is back with another drag race, which sees the pre-facelift Porsche Taycan Turbo S going against the pre-facelift BMW M340i xDrive. As opposed to the completely stock Porker, the combustion-engined sedan is rocking a Stage 2 tune.
CSL AutoTime host Tang does not mention what kind of mods are featured, although we did notice minor hardware changes under the hood. Stage 2 usually refers to a remapped engine and a cat-back exhaust at the very least. Based on how this particular M340i xDrive upshifts, the ZF 8HP automatic transmission's control unit has been recalibrated as well.
Tang says the inline-six turbo now produces 560 metric ponies and 900 newton meters of torque, meaning 552 mechanical horses and 664 pound-feet. It's thoroughly impressive for a daily-driving 3 Series, let alone a 3.0-liter six with a single turbo instead of twin snails.
Weighing in at 1,670 kilograms (3,682 pounds), the right-hand-drive M340i xDrive has to prove itself a dual-motor sedan with a staggering 761 pferdestarke and 1,050 newton meters on tap. Over in the United States, those figures convert to 750 horses and 774 pound-feet. There is a catch, though, because said numbers are applicable with launch control.
Following the 2025 model year update, launch control now gives you 938 horsepower and 818 pound-feet (1,110 newton meters). Leveling up to the 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT results in up to 815 kilowatts (1,108 metric or 1,093 mechanical horsepower) for two seconds at a time. Pretty ridiculous, but Porsche didn't really have a choice against the likes of the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid.
The Stage 2 M340i xDrive simply didn't stand a chance, with Tang's buddy managing to run 11.24 seconds at 199 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour). On the other hand, that result on an unprepped surface from a car that costs way less than the Porker is pretty badass.
BMW electrified the 3 Series for model year 2025, although the M3 hasn't received the 48-volt system of the M340i xDrive and lesser powertrains. Be that as it may, the M3 Competition xDrive packs a bit more oomph, with BMW quoting 523 horsepower versus 503 for the rear-drive M3 Competition and 473 for the rear-drive M3 with the manual tranny.
48-volt electrification means a starter-generator unit for the B58 engine of the M340i xDrive, with the auxiliary electric drive system providing small power and torque boosts. Otherwise put, M340i xDrive now flaunts 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) compared to the pre-facelift's 369 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of twist.
Gifted with a two-speed transmission for the rear axle that improves off-the-line acceleration and high-speed efficiency, the pictured electric sedan is quite a bit heavier at 2,370 kilograms (5,225 pounds). Even so, Tang clocks a best of 10.94 seconds at 204 kilometers per hour (127 miles per hour).
