Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Races BMW M8, Annihilation Follows

EV

Believe it or not, but the 911 and 8 Series are supposed to be rivals. Nobody else has the courage of putting the engine in the wrong place, but BMW definitely wants the M8 to compete with the best of the best coupes Germany can offer.To make things fair, Motorsport Magazine had to add a couple of doors to their M8. Thus, the Gran Coupe version of the M8 Competition, which is pretty rare, is lined up against the Taycan Turbo S. By the way, we're looking at a $143,000 BMW (base) against a $185,000 Porsche.They may look similar, but these are fundamentally different machines. The Taycan may have "turbo" in its name, but it's running on pure electricity and Porsche magic. The car usually makes 616 horsepower but will deliver 750 hp for quick bursts of acceleration.It may also weigh a lot due to the batteries, but the M8 Gran Coupe is no featherweight either, plus it's down on power on torque. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine in this thing is the same as in the M5 and the X5 M. With the "Competition" package, it's good for 617 horsepower.In any other company, the M8 Gran Coupe would impress, as it can get to 60mph in about 3 seconds. However, we've seen the Taycan go toe-to-toe with the best of Tesla. Thus, our expectations are met when the Porsche electric supercar walks all over the Bavarian aristocrat. Nice try BMW, call us when you make your own 700+ horsepower