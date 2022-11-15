Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Impresses at 72k-Capacity Arena Against Monster Truck

Monster Jam trucks and electric cars don’t mix. Putting the two together is like mixing water and oil. A monster jam event is about brute force fanatism, chanting arena, and chugging down packs of beer. Electric cars like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, on the other hand, are all about the civility of the modern world. It’s a humble, majestic, super wagon that runs on renewable energy – or so you thought?
Don’t shut the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo just yet for looking like a family wagon. It might be the ideal car to bump to Mozart tunes, but with the right hands behind the wheel, it’ll unravel its wild side as fast as it can bolt from zero to 60 mph (97 kph). After all, it’s still a Porsche, developed with the same genetic coding as its forefathers.
Volkswagen AG seems to be on a mission. They celebrated a 100,000-unit Porsche Taycan production run and surpassed their VW ID. customer delivery target by a year. And perhaps to show the monster jam truck fanbase it is worthy of their attention, it decided to do the impossible and impose on their sacred ground – the 72,000-capacity NRG Stadium in Texas.
On one side, revving a fire-breathing monster truck sitting on 66-inch wheels, monstrous steel tubular chassis, and running on a menthol-fueled V8 was professional monster jam truck driver, Linsey Reed. On the other corner, Porsche racer Leh Keen was behind the wheel of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.
What happened next was the clashing of two worlds: Electric and gas-powered fury. However, one thing remained the same – the dirt road. And much to the bewilderment of the crowd, the electric Porsche wagon held its own.
It’s an all-wheel-drive EV, after all. Tune into Overboost with Launch Control active, and you’ll have 750 hp (761 ps) and 744 lb-ft (1050 Nm) of torque to spare. It might not take to flight over the dirt dunes and land on the ground in one piece like a monster truck, but it still ran tiny little circles around the monolithic guzzler – without getting crushed.
“He had to weave around me, so I had to trust he was staying well away. But from the reactions, I’d say he did amazingly well to stay close to me – that Taycan can really shift!” Linsey said after the fun was over.
“The size of the Monster Jam truck is staggering – it looks like it’s hardly trying, but I glanced down, and we’re approaching three-figure speeds, inside a stadium, on dirt. It’s so agile, given its size, but for obvious reasons, I kept well clear!” Leh responded.
