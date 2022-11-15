Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Impresses at 72k-Capacity Arena Against Monster Truck

Monster Jam trucks and electric cars don’t mix. Putting the two together is like mixing water and oil. A monster jam event is about brute force fanatism, chanting arena, and chugging down packs of beer. Electric cars like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, on the other hand, are all about the civility of the modern world. It’s a humble, majestic, super wagon that runs on renewable energy – or so you thought?

6 photos