Porsche Taycan Turbo S: A YouTuber's 14-Month Ownership Update

Unlike many YouTubers, Burton’s first electric vehicle was a Porsche Taycan Turbo S and not a Tesla. The Taycan may come with a much shorter range compared to the Model S, but it is a Porsche through and through.
The Taycan may cost a fortune, but on the other hand, it lives on the wild side of Sports-Ville. Its acceleration, intensity, thrill, and sporting genus are a rarity in its market segment.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is quite innovative. It is the first production EV to come with an 800-volt architecture and a multi-speed transaxle. It also set a new benchmark in battery charging speeds, as well as track times.
Most EVs built for speed don’t have stamina - not the Taycan. It can do multiple high-intensity runs without significantly losing power. The German automaker also recalibrated this EV’s charging system to help boost its battery life-limiting power loss during fast-charging.
It’s worked pretty well for the past year, but he’s looking to switch up things. In his opinion, the Taycan Turbo S is too bulky to daily, and he would be much happier with a two-seater electric car.
Not many car manufacturers are working in the two-seater electric car space, and there is nothing in the more sensible price category. But if you can rack up a couple of millions, you can get a Lotus Evija or a Pininfarina Battista.
Burton isn’t desperate for a daily. He has a couple of options to choose from in his existing garage, including the Taycan, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, BMW M3, Ford Focus RS, or a Toyota GR Yaris, among others. What's more interesting is coming in a few months - a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Don’t get him wrong. There is nothing wrong with Taycan Turbo S, Burton enjoys swapping out his daily drivers.
Most Porsche Taycan models come with dual-electric motors, one for the front wheels and the other for the rear. The Taycan Turbo S makes 750 HP and can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.4 seconds, which is about the same as a Bugatti Veyron.
Behind the wheel, his Taycan Turbo S is pleasurable even for a petrolhead. Switch it into Sport+, and in Burton's words, "it will move in a way that no car should be able to move.” It’s fast and so easy to drive fast.
There are some nice perks to owning electric vehicles like the Taycan, but there are also are a few downfalls. For instance, when he got back from Dubai, it only had a 50% charge, which is about a 90-mile (145 kph) range left. If he had to travel over a long distance, he would have had to charge it first.
There are a few other things that Burton doesn’t like about his Porsche Taycan Turbo S. He feels it’s huge, heavy and there’s an awful lot of them on the streets. It’s also wide and long making it a nightmare finding parking spots in London.
So, why does he want to get a new daily electric car? It’s a combination of things. For starters, the Taycan is worth a lot of money, he’s also owned it for a bit over a year, among other excuses that lead to one conclusion - Burton is happy about getting a new EV but is still hung-up on the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
All in all, he is unsure if he’s willing to let the Taycan go. He’s also uncertain about the G 63 but convinced the GR Yaris and the M3 will have to go at some point.
He ends the vlog asking his viewers for opinions on a new sports EV to replace the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. One of his viewers gave solid advice, “If it’s not a car you plan on keeping very long term, it’s as good a time as any to move on.”
