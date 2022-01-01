Porsche Taycan Turbo S: A YouTuber's 14-Month Ownership Update

More Coverstories:

Cars of Oymyakon – What Does It Take To Keep Them Running in Extreme Cold

Goth House With Matching 3-Car Garage Is as Black as a Villain’s Heart, Perfect

Pipegun Electric Kick-Bike Is Here to Show That Dirt Is Glitter

PlayStation Holiday Sale Offers Massive Discounts on Dozens of Racing Games

Manny Khoshbin Loves His McLaren P1's Agility but Hates the Speedtail's Reliability