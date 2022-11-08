Porsche Taycan Production Milestone Celebrated, Can You Guess How Many Have Been Made?

Porsche has literally struck gold with the Taycan, as it has turned out to be a very successful product ever since it entered production at Zuffenhausen back in September 2019.
Over the last three years, 100,000 of them have rolled off the line, and the milestone car came to life yesterday (November 7, 2022). Finished in Neptune Blue, it is in the Turbo S specification, and it is on its way to its owner in the United Kingdom.
“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, and the volatile COVID situation,” explained the brand’s Vice President Model Line Taycan, Kevin Giek. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”
Offered in three distinctive body styles, the Sedan, Sport Turismo, and Cross Turismo, each one with up to five drivetrain options, including rear- and all-wheel drive, the Porsche Taycan’s biggest markets worldwide are the United States, China, and the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.
The version with the longest range is the Taycan 4S, with 370-512 km (230-318 miles) combined, and 454-611 km (282-380 miles) in the city. As for the range-topping Taycan Turbo S, it holds the record for the fastest production electric car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, having lapped the German racetrack in 7 minutes and 33 seconds.
But the Taycan is not just about offering a more-than-decent range, and being ultra-fast in the top-of-the-line configuration, as it has also turned out to be a reliable product. Porsche reached out to several owners who have already broken the 100,000-kilometer (62,137-mile) barrier in their electric sports cars. A transport entrepreneur, for instance, has clocked 188,119 km (116,891 miles) in his 4S since mid-August 2020, with only one suspension sensor replaced. Another owner has driven it 113,977 km (70,822 miles) since June 2020, and a Porsche employee has covered 134,911 in his company car.
“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, and the volatile COVID situation,” explained the brand’s Vice President Model Line Taycan, Kevin Giek. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”
Offered in three distinctive body styles, the Sedan, Sport Turismo, and Cross Turismo, each one with up to five drivetrain options, including rear- and all-wheel drive, the Porsche Taycan’s biggest markets worldwide are the United States, China, and the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.
The version with the longest range is the Taycan 4S, with 370-512 km (230-318 miles) combined, and 454-611 km (282-380 miles) in the city. As for the range-topping Taycan Turbo S, it holds the record for the fastest production electric car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, having lapped the German racetrack in 7 minutes and 33 seconds.
But the Taycan is not just about offering a more-than-decent range, and being ultra-fast in the top-of-the-line configuration, as it has also turned out to be a reliable product. Porsche reached out to several owners who have already broken the 100,000-kilometer (62,137-mile) barrier in their electric sports cars. A transport entrepreneur, for instance, has clocked 188,119 km (116,891 miles) in his 4S since mid-August 2020, with only one suspension sensor replaced. Another owner has driven it 113,977 km (70,822 miles) since June 2020, and a Porsche employee has covered 134,911 in his company car.