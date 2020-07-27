Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: EV Shooting Brake Is Strange Yet Beautiful

Drones with UV LEDs Can Seek and Destroy Germs (and Vampires)

So you like shooting brakes? I see that you are also a man of culture. But can you afford the first EV shooting brake from Porsche, the Taycan Cross Turismo? 14 photos



Frankly, we don't understand the marketing behind this, as shooting brakes have traditionally not been top sellers. Combine that with slow overall sales for the Taycan EV due to its price and you have a recipe for disaster. But maybe after a couple of thousand millionaires buy them and Porsche stops production, this will become the first collectible, ultra-rare EV.



Maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves, as the model hasn't even been revealed yet. These spyshots show it being covered by very little in the way of camouflage. The body cladding and ground clearance are barely noticeable as changes. However, we do love the styling upgrade over the standard Taycan, not because it's more practical, but because a longer roof are sexy.



As with the normal Taycan, you should be able to buy a variety of versions, ranging from the normal model with 523 horsepower all the way to the monster Turbo S. This has no actual turbos, but since the maximum 750 hp output is only available for short bursts, you can pretend to have a boosted engine.



