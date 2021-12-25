Porsche Takes Colors Seriously – It Takes Three to Four Years to Approve a New One

Nowadays, we have unlimited options when it comes to customizing our options. Be it from stock or wraps, you can have your car designed any way you want. But Porsche takes colors very seriously, and it takes three to four years to approve a new one.
Car manufacturers have become quite creative when it comes to colors, although, we have to admit, black, white, red, blue, and yellow will always be a hallmark in the industry.
As Porsche is getting ready for an electric future, the powertrain isn’t the only thing it wants to switch up. The brand’s famous “Paint to Sample” program has recently announced 160 new colors for 2022. Models like Panamera, Macan, and Cayenne will feature 50 new shades, while the Taycan has 65 options to choose from. Talk about the paradox of choice.
We, regular folks, might not think much when we hear about the 160 new colors. They include several shades that most people can’t name, of course, but that’s about it.
But this is not how famous car manufacturer Porsche operates. When it comes to approving a new color, the German automobile giant takes three to four years to decide.
Daniela Miloševic, a designer in the Color and Trim Design department at Porsche’s Weissach Development Center, reveals to CarScoops that their process-making has a lot to do with trends and thinking ahead to make sure your color will always be appropriate to the one that’s popular.
Naturally, every new shade must pass several tests to prove it’s a color worthy of the company and that it withstands all weather conditions, hail, saltwater, and more. Moreover, it has to be fire-resistant. “Anything that passes the color stability test in Florida is most certainly light-fast,” says Miloševic. When it comes to inspiration, she continues: “We use interior design and architecture as a source of ideas for our work. Fashion moves too fast. In contrast, customers buy a sofa and keep it for several years – like a car.”
