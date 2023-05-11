Porsche Recalls Taycan and 911 Vehicles to Rectify Incomplete Body Welding

Porsche may build high-quality vehicles, but alas, the Zuffenhausen-based automaker can also make the odd mistake once in a blue moon. Recall number 23V-313 concerns Taycan and 911 vehicles with incomplete welds, an issue that came to light back in March 2023.
On March 28, the Volkswagen Group-controlled automaker learned that certain welding connection points weren't set for the suspect vehicles during the body-in-white stage of production. BIW refers to a fully assembled frame – a unibody in this case - sans the moving parts and trim pieces. Think doors and glass.
Porsche immediately conducted in-depth analyses of three different connections to understand if they pose an increased safety risk in the event of a crash. The safety boffins and engineers arrived at the same conclusion.
A grand total of 15 vehicles may feature incomplete body welds, of which three were produced to US specifications and sold in the US market. A filed investigation revealed no complaints whatsoever in regard to said condition. Out of an abundance of caution, Porsche Cars North America wants the owners to bring those cars in for inspection. Dealers nationwide have already been instructed to repair affected connection points at no cost to the owners. How did the incomplete welds happen in the first place? According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, a software error with the body construction station is to blame for this bungle.
The aforementioned error was fixed on February 24, 2023. Owners will be informed of the recall on June 30 by first-class mail. A 2022 model year Porsche 911 Carrera built on October 29, 2021 kicks off the list of suspect vehicles. An example of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo built on February 12, 2021 is also called back. The final entry comes in the form of a 2020 model year Porsche 911 Carrera S made on June 18, 2019.
Available in three flavors – sedan, shooting brake, and crossover-y shooting brake – the Taycan is the German automaker's first series-production electric vehicle. The range is topped by the Turbo and Turbo S, with both of them coming standard with the larger of two battery packs. Dual-motor AWD is also standard. At press time, the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S retail at $160,800 and $194,900 – sans destination – in the United States.
A mid-cycle refresh of the Taycan is right around the corner. Hearsay suggests the imminent arrival of a high-performance trim slotted above the Turbo S, a Taycan with three motors and 1,000 horsepower on deck.
As for the Neunelfer, the 992 generation rolled out in November 2018 at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles. Both the base Carrera and souped-up Carrera S use twin-turbo 3.0L flat-six mills, packing 379 and 443 horsepower, respectively. A redesign is on the horizon, but first, Porsche will add a new member to the Heritage family of 911s in the guise of the 911 ST.
Porsche immediately conducted in-depth analyses of three different connections to understand if they pose an increased safety risk in the event of a crash. The safety boffins and engineers arrived at the same conclusion.
A grand total of 15 vehicles may feature incomplete body welds, of which three were produced to US specifications and sold in the US market. A filed investigation revealed no complaints whatsoever in regard to said condition. Out of an abundance of caution, Porsche Cars North America wants the owners to bring those cars in for inspection. Dealers nationwide have already been instructed to repair affected connection points at no cost to the owners. How did the incomplete welds happen in the first place? According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, a software error with the body construction station is to blame for this bungle.
The aforementioned error was fixed on February 24, 2023. Owners will be informed of the recall on June 30 by first-class mail. A 2022 model year Porsche 911 Carrera built on October 29, 2021 kicks off the list of suspect vehicles. An example of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo built on February 12, 2021 is also called back. The final entry comes in the form of a 2020 model year Porsche 911 Carrera S made on June 18, 2019.
Available in three flavors – sedan, shooting brake, and crossover-y shooting brake – the Taycan is the German automaker's first series-production electric vehicle. The range is topped by the Turbo and Turbo S, with both of them coming standard with the larger of two battery packs. Dual-motor AWD is also standard. At press time, the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S retail at $160,800 and $194,900 – sans destination – in the United States.
A mid-cycle refresh of the Taycan is right around the corner. Hearsay suggests the imminent arrival of a high-performance trim slotted above the Turbo S, a Taycan with three motors and 1,000 horsepower on deck.
As for the Neunelfer, the 992 generation rolled out in November 2018 at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles. Both the base Carrera and souped-up Carrera S use twin-turbo 3.0L flat-six mills, packing 379 and 443 horsepower, respectively. A redesign is on the horizon, but first, Porsche will add a new member to the Heritage family of 911s in the guise of the 911 ST.