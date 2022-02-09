Porsche Recalls One (Yes, Just One) Taycan EV Over Suspension Misalignment

Porsche’s only electric vehicle is recalled once again. On this occasion, a 2021 model is called back due to front and rear suspension misalignment.
How can it be? Well, it all started on December 7th last year when Porsche was informed that certain vehicles have been produced incorrectly. More specifically, the German automaker refers to “the incorrect setting of the camera measuring ranges in the axle-setting device.” The subsequent investigation determined that suspension alignment may not be within specification, leading to uneven tire wear or sudden loss of air pressure.
For the U.S. market, a sole Taycan is called back. October 14th, 2020 is listed as the production date, yet Porsche doesn’t mention the variant or chassis number. In any case, dealers nationwide will be informed of the issue on February 16th while the poor owner will be notified on April 1st.
Porsche highlights the alignment will be checked and properly adjusted if necessary. Furthermore, the rubber shoes will be checked and replaced if uneven wear is found. As for the service provider for the axle-setting device, Porsche states it’s been duly corrected with the proper camera settings.
Introduced in 2019 on the J1 platform, the four-door sedan is currently available in rear- and dual-motor flavors. Twinned with the Audi e-tron GT, the all-electric Taycan is further offered in the guise of a five-door shooting brake (née Sport Turismo) and a lifted shooting brake (Cross Turismo).
Pricing varies wildly depending on the specification, and it can go through the roof by specifying a made-to-sample color and such extravagances. More specifically, paint to sample will set you back a very cool $11,430.
The base trim level, powertrain, and battery are simply known as Taycan, a configuration that sets you back $82,700 at press time. Level up to the very best of the lot, and you'll be spending at least $187,600 for the Cross Turismo in Turbo S specification. This variant is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds with launch control turned on and with overboost engaged. The sedan is quicker by a tenth.
