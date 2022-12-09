Porsche Recalls 911 Over Improper Airbag Deployment

Redesigned in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the boxer-engined Porsche 911 has been recalled stateside over a safety concern. As fate would have it, 53 examples of the breed are called back to replace their dashboards.
The Stuttgart-based automaker became aware of the problem two months ago. In case of a passenger airbag deployment, Porsche says there is a high possibility for the center console of the dashboard may break and separate, thus impairing the airbag’s deployment. In other words, the condition increases the risk of injury to the front passenger. The problem stems from the adhesive used between the airbag lid and the leather dashboard cover.
As explained above, dealers will be instructed to replace the dashboard on December 21st. Owners will have to wait until February 3rd for their Porsche-branded letters to arrive by first-class mail. The leather dashboard bears part number 992857003P XXX, with XXX denoting the color code.
Affected vehicles were produced between September 13th and November 29th for the 2022 and 2023 model years, with VINs ranging between WP0AA2A90PS205004 and WP0CD2A93NS261161 as per the report below. Porsche has not mentioned which variants of the 911 are recalled.
Codenamed 992, this generation of the Neunelfer is available in coupe, targa, and convertible forms with a selection of three flat-six engines. Lesser models feature a 3.0-liter turbo, the Turbo and Turbo S level up to a 3.7-liter turbo, and the GT3 plus GT3 RS are rocking a naturally-aspirated lump with a displacement of 4.0 liters. Four transmissions are offered in total: 6- and 7-speed manual, as well as 7- and 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox.
The Carrera, named after the Carrera Panamericana road race that shaped Porsche’s motorsport history for the better, is the most affordable of the bunch at $106,100 excluding destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the limited-edition Sport Classic retails at $272,300 sans freight.
