Porsche Recalls 2024 Cayenne Over Front Axle Control Arm That May Fail

Porsche Cars North America has recalled the facelifted Cayenne for a safety concern that affects 2,475 vehicles produced for the 2024 model year. Suspect vehicles were assembled in the period between May 9, 2024 and June 19, 2024 at the Volkswagen Group's Bratislava plant, which also makes the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Q8, the Skoda Superb, and the mechanically similar Volkswagen Passat.