Porsche Cars North America has recalled the facelifted Cayenne for a safety concern that affects 2,475 vehicles produced for the 2024 model year. Suspect vehicles were assembled in the period between May 9, 2024 and June 19, 2024 at the Volkswagen Group's Bratislava plant, which also makes the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Q8, the Skoda Superb, and the mechanically similar Volkswagen Passat.
Of the aforementioned 2,475 vehicles, not more than nine received suspect driver-side front axle upper left control arms. Produced by THK Rhythm Automotive Czech in Czechia, said control arms may fail prematurely due to cracked raw material used in the forging process.
Porsche was informed of this manufacturing anomaly in June 2024. The subsequent investigation determined that affected control arms may fail under heavy dynamic load. It should be noted that the driver-side front axle upper left control arm connects the wheel hub carrier to the body while managing lateral forces, drive and brake torque, and steering.
Obviously enough, the remedy comes in the form of a replacement control arms produced according to specification. Porsche isn't aware of any incidents related to the recall condition. Dealers will be notified on or about July 31, whereas known owners will be informed via first-class mail no later than September 13.
Because it's nigh-on impossible for owners to determine when their sport utility vehicles were produced, owners should consider Porsche's VIN look-up tool. If the system identifies a 17-character vehicle identification number as being affected, ring your dealer of choice for additional info and the free-of-charge replacement.
Cayenne recorded the most sales in the first half of the year, followed by the Macan. Global deliveries are listed as 54,587 and 39,167 units, respectively. As far as the United States market is concerned, the Cayenne trails the Macan with 10,168 deliveries year-to-date versus 12,004.
Excluding the coupe-styled Cayenne Coupe, the lineup comprises the V6-powered Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid, the V8-powered Cayenne S and Cayenne GTS, along with the range-topping Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. There's also the Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe, which is best described as the GTS with extra spice.
Priced at $203,800 versus $161,500 for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe, the Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe is the quickest and fastest of the bunch, clocking 3.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and 190 miles per hour (305 kilometers per hour) with summer tires. By comparison, the plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 drivetrain is good for 3.5 and 183 (295).
Even though it's made in Slovakia, the Cayenne features VINs beginning with W for what used to be West Germany prior to the reunification of Germany. In stark contrast to the Volkswagen Group, the folks at Kia use VINs beginning with U for vehicles produced by Kia Slovakia.
