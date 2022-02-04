Porsche Recalls 2021 - 2022 Cayenne Over Rear Axle Misalignment

Porsche used to be a thoroughly independent company that focused on world-class engineering and the 911 before the VW Group swooped in. But ever since Porsche started going through the VW parts bin, the company’s quality control and reliability took a turn for the worse.
Case in point: 1,241 units of the Cayenne from the 2021 and 2022 model years have been called back for misaligned rear axles. The Volkswagen Group became aware of the issue in November 2021 following a plethora of field cases regarding premature and uneven tire wear from Europe-based Audi customers. The Wolfsburg-based automotive colossus investigated the issue until January 2022, quoting “possible suspension misalignment.”
You would expect your Cayenne to be anything but misaligned given that Porsche made a name for itself with the rear-engined 911 sports car. The automaker’s U.S. division isn’t aware of accidents or injuries connected to this problem, but nevertheless, Porsche still has to spend a lot of money to replace quite a few rear tires and to align the Cayenne’s rear suspension.
The affected vehicle population was produced from September 16th, 2020 through October 21st, 2020, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Some of these vehicles were previously recalled to replace the lock nuts on the rear axle’s trailing arms due to stress corrosion. Porsche mentions that suspension alignment was not originally included in the remedy procedure for the previous recall, which is a mind-boggling fiasco given the automaker’s engineering know-how.
Let’s make a small recap. The company made alterations to the alignment by replacing the aforementioned lock nuts, gingerly forgot to align most of the recalled Cayennes, and now recalls the vehicles that weren’t aligned.
Mind. Blown.
Dealers will be instructed on February 9th to check and adjust the rear suspension alignment. Of course, they’ll further check the rear tires and replace them if necessary if uneven wear is present. Customers, on the other hand, can expect their notifications to be mailed on March 29th.
