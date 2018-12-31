5 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R Makes Dynamic Debut at Goodwood FoS, Shmee150 Buys One

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo TechArt GrandGT Gets Detailed Walkaround

Last year, Porsche revealed a new kind of flagship Panamera, combining the mental performance of the Turbo S E-Hybrid system with the desirable body of the Sport Turismo. But Dutchman DJ La Fuente decided to take things even further with a full TechArt conversion. 4 photos



This is La Fuente's primary car, and he chose a black theme with yellow accents. In his interview with Shmee, he said the Panamera in April of this year, but because TechArt had to get their hands on it for the GrandGT conversion, it's only been in his possession for a couple of months.



Currently, the hybrid V8 engine is still making its factory output of 680 horsepower, which gets the 2.3-ton wagon to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. However, TechArt will install one of their power modules soon, and that will bump it to 770 HP .



The widebody kit adds 80 mm or 3.1 inches, which is most noticeably seen from the rear view. The GrandGT adds new fender flares, new front and rear aprons, integrated splitters, side skirts, and a big trunk spoiler. In the wheel department, we have 22-inch black alloys in, backed up by yellow calipers. The tires are sized 285/30 ZR 22 at the front and 335/25 ZR 22 at the rear. Can you believe this car still runs in pure electric mode?



The interior of the Panamera Sport Turismo hasn't excluded from the GrandGT treatment. TechArt illuminated a new wheel, door entry guards with the individual logotype and anodized pedals. The yellow from the brake calipers has carried the accents on the seats and bits of the dashboard trim. So if you've ever wondered what it's like inside a $300,000 Porsche Panamera, now's your chance.



