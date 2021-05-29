Porsche Now Offers Manthey-Racing Performance Kits for the 911 GT2 and GT3

Manthey-Racing, one of the most successful outfits currently running Porsche 911 race cars, has joined the OEM catalog of upgrades that the German company is offering through its Tequipment division.
This means that you can now add Manthey parts to a selection of Porsche models through your dealer, while also retaining the factory Porsche warranty. Manthey is offering upgrade kits for three different GT-type Porsches: the 991.2-gen GT2 RS, 991.2 GT3 RS, and the 718 Cayman GT4.
Manthey's racing kit includes additional aerodynamic components, magnesium wheels with aero covers, and revisions to the suspension and braking systems. The bundle was designed to increase track performance, but keeps the car street legal. While it won't make the 911 GT3 or GT2 faster in a straight line, it will make it more nimble at the track and help you shave a few seconds off you lap times.
For now, the 911 GT2 RS is the only model that will become available with Manthey-Racing parts in the United States, starting 2022. The kit will include all of the above plus a carbon-fiber underbody, which will make the GT2 very similar to the RS car that set the Nurburgring lap record in 2018.
In Europe, Porsche Tequipment also provides access to Manthey upgrades for the previous-generation 911 GT3 RS and the 718 Cayman GT4. Upgrades for both cars are similar to those offered for the 911 GT2 RS. There's no word on when these kits will become available in the U.S. Also, pricing information is not available as of this writing.
Manthey-Racing getting OEM status at Porsche is a move we've been expecting to happen for quite some time now. Porsche has been fitting various test mules with Manthey parts since 2015 and some owners built their own replicas with aftermarket parts. Both parties are basically meeting customer demand.
The German outfit is so close to Porsche these days that it has taken over the brand's racing works efforts of two 911 RSRs in the World Endurance Championship, handling everything from vehicle preparation to planning and logistics. In addition, Manthey-Racing and Porsche are running a 911 GT3 R in the VLN endurance championship at the Nurburgring.
Manthey's racing kit includes additional aerodynamic components, magnesium wheels with aero covers, and revisions to the suspension and braking systems. The bundle was designed to increase track performance, but keeps the car street legal. While it won't make the 911 GT3 or GT2 faster in a straight line, it will make it more nimble at the track and help you shave a few seconds off you lap times.
For now, the 911 GT2 RS is the only model that will become available with Manthey-Racing parts in the United States, starting 2022. The kit will include all of the above plus a carbon-fiber underbody, which will make the GT2 very similar to the RS car that set the Nurburgring lap record in 2018.
In Europe, Porsche Tequipment also provides access to Manthey upgrades for the previous-generation 911 GT3 RS and the 718 Cayman GT4. Upgrades for both cars are similar to those offered for the 911 GT2 RS. There's no word on when these kits will become available in the U.S. Also, pricing information is not available as of this writing.
Manthey-Racing getting OEM status at Porsche is a move we've been expecting to happen for quite some time now. Porsche has been fitting various test mules with Manthey parts since 2015 and some owners built their own replicas with aftermarket parts. Both parties are basically meeting customer demand.
The German outfit is so close to Porsche these days that it has taken over the brand's racing works efforts of two 911 RSRs in the World Endurance Championship, handling everything from vehicle preparation to planning and logistics. In addition, Manthey-Racing and Porsche are running a 911 GT3 R in the VLN endurance championship at the Nurburgring.