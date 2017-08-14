Porsche Now Buying Owners Sunglasses After Lawsuit Settlement on Dash Glare

When testing a new car, manufacturers go to amazing lengths to ensure this meets all the required safety standards. However, errors can sometimes find their way into the machines that land in dealerships, even when talking about the engineering temple that is Porsche.

We played with both the U.S. and the German market Neunelfer configurators and it seems that you can't adorn the top of your dash with a light hue, so it seems this story ends here. Following a class-action lawsuit filed against Zuffenhausen by Porsche owners who were unhappy about the serious dashboard glare affecting their driving experience, the German automaker is now offering compensation for the purchase of sunglasses.Certain Porsche models belonging to the 2007-2016 model years apparently came with such a prominent glare that their drivers reportedly had to acquire shades in order to safely enjoys their cars in the sun.And, as Motor Trend reports, Porsche agreed to settle after a two-year long legal dispute, with owners of the said models now being eligible for compensation ranging between $50 and $175.The lawsuit states that cars whose dashboards are covered in Cognac, Luxor Beige, Natural Brown, Platinum Grey and Sand Beige are affected, with the glare being listed as a factory defect.It seems that Porsche hasn't admitted any design flaw, albeit deciding to settle the matter before it could get out of hand in court.It's also worth noting that the cost for covering the said shades isn't the only financial compensation Porsche is offering. That's right - the plaintiffs 'attorney fees also have to be covered, with the total climbing to $790,000 and that's without taking the special expenses into account. For the record, you could buy a fleet of eight 911 Carreras for that kind of money.There's even a website dedicated to the issue and those willing to grab their sunglass "coupons" need to keep one thing in mind: you only have until September 21 to get your reimbursement. Oh, and if you've done other modifications to your car with the aim of reducing the glare, your payment deadline jumps to June 25, 2018. No, those matte aftermarket wheels don't qualify for a reimbursement.We played with both the U.S. and the German market Neunelfer configurators and it seems that you can't adorn the top of your dash with a light hue, so it seems this story ends here.