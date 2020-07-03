Porsche Museum Brings Kids to the 'Car Factory' to See How a Taycan Is Made

Kids are the most imaginative humans out there and capturing their interest from an early age could result in making them your fans for a lifetime. And if you are a serious car company from Germany you are bound to have a serious program to achieve just that. Behold the new ‘Car Factory’ children’s attraction at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart.
There is no other way around it, we can bet that somewhere in the offices at Porsche’s headquarters in Stuttgart someone thought it would be a great idea to have children ‘labor’ while presenting everything as a summer attraction. You see, it is for kids 5 to 13 years of age and it involves ‘working’ at something called the “Taycan Factory practical station”.
Ok, we need to dial down the Darth Vader-Emperor style suspicions and accept the fact that kids do need guidance in life. It is in their nature to become easily distracted and parents always try to find entertaining ways of spending time while also learning something useful. We think this is the real purpose of Porsche 4Kids Museum’s new program.
So, the company is putting up a time-limited event – the “Car Factory” runs daily between August 4th to 23rd. During those three weeks Porsche 4Kids will have about 50 boys and girls aged 5 to 13 experiment firsthand the company’s production processes and conduct their own trial runs.
The Museum will include within the new attraction a set of specific practical stations. First up is the ‘Taycan Factory’, where children will have an over-the-air view of the new production site for the company’s first 100% electric car. The kids will be given control of a robot across a specific area while talking pens provide interesting background information.
Next up is the “Man and Machine” station where the young minds become the programmers and their robots, while the “Soap Factory” stop is there to remind children of the necessary hygiene standards that keep everyone safe... all while making a 911 out of soap!
For more information we kindly refer you to the attached press release below.
