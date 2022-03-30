Porsche Macan T Is Worth Every Penny Even With a Weak Engine and Improved Suspension Parts

The Porsche Macan has a controversial history. It is one of the models in Porsche’s history that received a lot of resistance but went ahead to be a top-selling unit from the automaker. The 2023 Porsche Macan T brings something different to an already spicy recipe – an exuberant driving experience.
The compact SUV market is a hotly contested segment in the auto industry. Every automaker tries to outmatch its rival with either extra cargo space, luxury, practicability, or a roomier interior. Porsche had something different in mind with the Macan T.
The Porsche Macan T adheres to its automaker sporting history while offering enough cargo space and a roomy interior. This compact SUV provides enough driving pleasure to excite the most hardcore SUV lover.
The new Macan T brings with it the handling capabilities of GTS in a less powerful, more affordable, and practical carriage. But there’s one problem, this compact SUV isn’t the pride of Porsche loyalists.
According to sales figures, it outnumbers the total sales of Taycans, 911s and 718s combined. Therefore, you really have to appreciate its contribution to keeping the latter racers alive through high sales.
The Porsche Macan T shares its powertrain with the base model Macan. It comes with a 2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a PDK 7-speed twin-clutch automatic transmission making 261 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It can do 0 to 62 mph in 5.8 seconds and runs on a rear-biased all-wheel-drive setup.
Though optional, the Macan T also offers Porsche’s torque vectoring, with the Sports Chrono package as standard. The 2023 Porsche Macan starts at $62,000.
Behind the wheel, the Macan T does well around corners. The center of gravity feels low, and there’s minimal body roll. Unlike most 4-cylinder engines, you won’t experience a power dip after 5,000 RPMs—it pulls steadily to the redline.
According to TheSmoking Tire Crew, the Porsche Macan T feels like a Porsche even though it comes with a weak engine.
