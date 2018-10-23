Porsche Macan Facelift Configurator Launched

autoevolution

Porsche makes the best sports hybrid tech in the world, has a museum full of beautiful cars and can afford to charge pretty much anything it wants. However, it also makes the Macan, a small crossover. We don't hate it. In fact, it looks pretty sweet after the mid-life facelift.
The Macan facelift was presented at the Paris Motor Show, and about it a week ago, it also got an official configurator for the German market. Somehow, the older models are still listed for sale, the GTS and the two Turbos, but only the base Macan is refreshed for now.

This model is sort of a radical departure from what you expect to see under the hood of a Porsche. Under the hood is a 2-liter turbo engine making 245 HP at 5,000 and 370 Nm at 1,600rpm, basically the same as a Golf GTI with the performance pack. With the help of the PDK gearbox, this 1.8 ton, 4.7 meter SUV will reach 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds on its way to 225 km/h.

The engine is Euro 6d-TEMP compliant and will consume 9.5 liters per 100 km/h around town. "Oh boy, better buy a diesel then," we hear you say. But you can't Porsche is dropping those.

The most significant cosmetic changes are at the back, where designers opted for a united taillight, very similar to the one on the 718 series. Obviously, the bumpers are new, and so is the infotainment. Prices start from €58,763 right now, which makes this nearly the cheapest Porsche you can buy, only a grand more than the base Cayman.

The options can pile up pretty fast, though. For example, the fancy paint presented in Paris is called Miami Blue and will set you back €2,300. You can even have it on the wheels for twice that. There's also a sports body kit for €4,400, torque vectoring for €1,500 or the LED lights for about as much.

