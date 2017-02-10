autoevolution

Porsche Macan Clone Gets Fake Porsche Badges, They Cost $29

 
10 Feb 2017, 16:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Knock-offs can be spotted quickly, but some people feel that they need to fake it even further, and they even copy logos.
Just like designs, logos are trademarked, but that did not stop a few enterprising Chinese individuals to offer fake Porsche badges in their homeland.

However, do not imagine they are targeting Porsche clients that want cheaper logos for their cars. On the contrary, they want to sell these “accessories” to the people that bought the Zotye SR9, which is a Chinese “clone” of the Macan.

Feeling confused? Don’t be, because this has happened before in China, and various European, Japanese, and American designs were blatantly copied by “designers” of domestic brands.

This used to happen on a vast scale years ago, but the existence of a Porsche Macan clone and its equivalent for the Range Rover Evoque shows that people keep buying these cars over there, and lawsuits have not managed to stop others from selling knock-off cars.

As Car News China reports, a full set of fake Porsche badges costs the equivalent of $29 on Alibaba’s Taobao, a website that is the local equivalent of eBay and Amazon put together. The idea of that portal is that people can sell what they have to others interested in their products, and many offers include knock-offs.

The same website claims that these “accessories” are so popular that Zotye dealers have begun buying them and proposing to install them for their clients. This will never fool a petrolhead, but if you have the kind of neighbor that gets impressed with what appears to be a Porsche Macan, you can move to China and violate trademarks together.

Evidently, clients can choose between a broad range of fake Porsche badges, and cheaper products are offered, as well as ones that cost more than the equivalent in yuan of $29.

If you are curious, the Porsche Macan clone costs between $15.780 and $23.470 in China, which explains why people that buy it are not interested in paying for Porsche’s original logos on their fake cars.

The Zotye SR9 it is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which is based on a unit designed by Mitsubishi. You can get it with a six-speed dual clutch transmission or with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Porsche Macan China clone Zotye SR9 aftermarket lol
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE Macan S84
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86