Porsche LMDh Prototype Drove Its First 1,200 Miles, More to Come

Porsche and Penske Motorsport have finished the first round of tests for the German marque's new LMDh prototype. The race car built by Porsche will compete in endurance racing championships in 2023 and beyond, and the team that developed is happy of how it performance over the combined mileage of over 1,242 miles (ca. 2,000 km), split in several of days of testing.

34 photos