Porsche Keeping Its ICE-Powered Fastback Alive, 2024 Panamera Caught Almost Undisguised

The Porsche Panamera entered the second generation in 2016 when production kicked off at the Leipzig plant in Germany. The Zuffenhausen company will give it a new iteration for the new model year. It's an extensively modified one that may or may not be marketed as fresh from the ground up, but it will keep it on the radar of potential car buyers for a few more years.
Prototypes of the 2024 Porsche Panamera were caught testing for a while now, and the latest was spotted being driven in its home market on public roads. The disguise was kept at a minimum, and we can see that the automaker gave it new front and rear ends, complete with new lighting units. The fuel filler cap now has a round design instead of the outgoing variant's square shape, and overall, it appears to have about the same footprint. It also sports center-locking wheels, suggesting perhaps that we're looking at a top-of-the-line flavor.
The size means that space on the inside should be roughly the same, though if anything, those sitting at the back might enjoy a bit more legroom. Previous scoops have revealed that the interior will be similar to the Cayenne and Taycan, featuring a third display in front of the passenger. It will also get a new infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard, digital gauges, and a few other things to draw a thicker line between it and its predecessor. The Sport Turismo will get the same treatment, as it will live on in Porsche's upcoming Panamera family.
Assuming that the 2024 Panamera will sport similar upgrades to the facelifted Cayenne, it might get upgraded suspension and more power. The crossover now packs a V8 instead of a V6 in the Cayenne S configuration, bringing the output to 468 hp from 434 hp. The same V6 powers the current Panamera 4S as the pre-facelifted Cayenne, so it will probably get a V8 too. The E-Hybrid version of the Cayenne dropped the 17.8 kWh battery for a 25.9 kWh, and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid should also mirror this upgrade, thus likely getting improved range in the all-quiet driving mode.
Don't forget these assumptions, as Porsche hasn't said anything about the upgrades of the upcoming Panamera yet. The same goes for the alleged use of the VW Group's MSB architecture which will reportedly still be the foundation stone of the car. This construction underpins the Bentley Flying Spur and Continental GT. Nevertheless, we are probably months away from discovering everything about the 2024 Panamera, as it is expected to be introduced later this year. Chances are it will launch as a 2024 model in selected markets, including the United States.
