Porsche Honda e Is a Cute Electric Sportscar

Sure, a pixel exercise such as the one sitting before us right now has the power to put a smile on an enthusiast's face. But could there be more to the rendering that now adorns our screens?
For one, we can use this image, which places the Honda e city car's front end on the 718 Cayman and comes from digital label car front swaps, to think of Porsche's future electric sportscar. Earlier this year, reports on the matter talked about the German automaker having placed the all-electric sportscar project on the backburner.
That's because the current battery technology doesn't satisfy Porsche's weight requirements for the sector. You see, the scale-unfriendly nature, as well as the need for an artificial soundtrack aren't that important when it comes to a four-door GT like the Taycan (here's our track review of the electric Porscha, by the way), but things are obviously different in the sportscar segment.
Previous reports on the matter stated that Zuffenhausen was working on a battery-powered two-seater family, with this set to be released together with updated incarnations of the current 718 Cayman and Boxster.
Nevertheless, while a Macan-sized electric crossover is set to land next year, we might have to wait some more before seeing Porsche expanding its electric range into sportscar territory.
Even so, an EV go-fast machine could serve as the eagerly anticipated entry-level Porsche sportscar, a plan the automaker was forced to axe back in 2014. The project, which was supposed to bring a spiritual successor to the iconic 550 and offer a more affordable way into the family, was obviously part of a larger VW Group scheme, so the model was supposed to have VW and Audi sister cars.
The said type of collaboration will also define Porsche's future e-sportscar, as costs for a dedicated platform will be shared between brands, regardless of how the vehicle will be positioned. And we mustn't forget that Porsche currently holds a 15.5% stake in Croatian hypercar manufacturer Rimac, so the premises for such a venture are certainly present.
