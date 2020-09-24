Porsche GT3 RS Vandalized During Riots Still Runs, Shows Mad Max Spec

5 Porsche 911 Sport Turismo Looks Like the Wagon We Want

The particular sports car was vandalized during the Los Angeles protests right at the end of May, and many news outlets wrote stories about the following month. An expensive piece of property being destroyed by rioters is sure to spark outrage in one way or another.However, nobody checked on the status of the car until YouTuber effspot shot this new clip this past week. His original video of the damaged German vehicle has racked up almost 2.5 million views at this point, and you can check it out at the bottom of the story.We'd expect any Porsche owner who had his car damaged in any way to take it into the shop right away. However, the 911 is still in its original condition, looking like a prop from Mad Max. "What Mad Max were you watching that has Porsches in it?" we hear you ask. True. Elysium would have made more sense, but nobody watched that. In any case, the GT3 RS is missing its big wing, has fire damage, no windows, and is covered in graffiti. It's almost like an accidental art car, turning heads for both the right and the wrong reasons. "Should be a museum piece to show what the Summer of 2020 was like," one comment says, and we wholeheartedly agree.Anger over police brutality seems pretty normal, but looting and vandalism solve nothing. We get that somebody owning a nice car feels unfair while you're dealing with daily racism or struggling to put food on the table during a pandemic. But the guy who bought a 911 probably worked hard and tried to live the American dream.