Porsche Going Carbon Neutral in 2030 With 80% EV Range, the Rest Plug-in Hybrids

Porsche has grown a lot over these past few years and is currently one of the most profitable carmakers in the world, having already reached a new all-time high in both sales revenue as well as operating profit.
The German brand sold €33.1 billion ($36.6 billion) worth of cars in 2021, approximately a 15 percent growth compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, its operating profit was €5.3 billion ($5.8 billion), exceeding 2020’s figure by 27 percent.
In terms of vehicles, no fewer than 301,915 Porsche models found new owners last year, which resulted in Porsche eclipsing the 300,000-unit mark for the first time in its history.
The best-selling models were the Macan (88,362 units) and the Cayenne (83,071 units), while delivery numbers for the Taycan more than doubled at 41,296 units. This meant that more people bought the fully electric Taycan than the iconic 911 supercar (38,464 units).
“The Taycan is 100 percent a Porsche and inspires all kinds of people – existing and new customers, experts and the trade media. We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model: By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form,” said Porsche AG chairman Oliver Blume.
Last year alone, nearly 40 percent of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric (either EVs or PHEVs). Furthermore, the German carmaker has announced its intention to become carbon-neutral on the balance sheet in 2030.
“In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles - i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid,” added Blume. “In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 percent.”
In order to achieve those numbers, the Stuttgart-based carmaker will invest in premium charging stations together with its partners, as well as in its own charging infrastructure.
