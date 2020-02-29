5 Printing Your Fingerprint Onto the 992 Porsche 911 Costs 7,500 Euros

2 Modernized Porsche 959 Looks Like the 992's Big Brother

1 New 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Spotted at Factory, Looks Amazing in GT Silver

More on this:

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Gives Panamera Blue Wheels, SportDesign Package

After sprucing up the 911 with a 7,500-euro fingerprint hood , Exclusive Manufaktur moved on to the Panamera. The customization arm of Porsche started off with the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the most powerful iteration of the sports sedan as well as the most efficient of the lot. 4 photos



As for eye-catching upgrades, the



As opposed to the typical silver, gray, and black, the rims are finished in night blue metallic. This particular color may work well together with the paintwork on the body panels, but on the other hand, acid green for the brake calipers messes up the looks by sticking out like a sore thumb.



On the other hand, the calipers squeeze onto cross-drilled rotors made from a carbon-ceramic material for prolonged resistance to fading. This type of braking system degrades as well because the head build-up degrades the rotors, but then again, there’s an upside to the carbon-ceramic option. To the point, it doesn’t leave a build-up of brake dust on the wheels.



For the 2020 model year, the most affordable Panamera is the six-cylinder Panamera at $87,200 excluding destination charge. The Turbo S E-Hybrid levels up to a mind-boggling $187,700 while the Sport Turismo shooting brake is listed at $191,700 on the U.S. configurator. The most expensive specification is the Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive at $198,100. Executive is



Featuring 677 horsepower in total, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds if equipped with the Sport Chrono Package. Maximum speed? 192 miles per hour, thank you! The list of Exclusive Manufaktur modifications starts with the sports exhaust system, enabling the twin-turbo V8 to sing the song of its people loud and proud. There’s a setting for keeping the volume low, which should come in handy when driving in quieter, residential areas.As for eye-catching upgrades, the SportDesign package gives the car a more aggressive appearance as well as improved aerodynamics. The diffuser and quad-pipe exhaust system are complemented by LED taillights, and on the sides, all four corners feature 21-inch alloy wheels.As opposed to the typical silver, gray, and black, the rims are finished in night blue metallic. This particular color may work well together with the paintwork on the body panels, but on the other hand, acid green for the brake calipers messes up the looks by sticking out like a sore thumb.On the other hand, the calipers squeeze onto cross-drilled rotors made from a carbon-ceramic material for prolonged resistance to fading. This type of braking system degrades as well because the head build-up degrades the rotors, but then again, there’s an upside to the carbon-ceramic option. To the point, it doesn’t leave a build-up of brake dust on the wheels.For the 2020 model year, the most affordable Panamera is the six-cylinder Panamera at $87,200 excluding destination charge. The Turbo S E-Hybrid levels up to a mind-boggling $187,700 while the Sport Turismo shooting brake is listed at $191,700 on the U.S. configurator. The most expensive specification is the Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive at $198,100. Executive is Porsche ’s nomenclature for the extended wheelbase and more rear legroom.Featuring 677 horsepower in total, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds if equipped with the Sport Chrono Package. Maximum speed? 192 miles per hour, thank you!