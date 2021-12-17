Camper Nestbox Grants Nearly Any Vehicle a Customizable Habitat for Small Bucks

Porsche-Enthusiast Automotive Photographer Stars in Photo Gallery With His Own Porsche

Richard Pardon, photographer and Porsche aficionado, has introduced his latest addition to his collection this October. Now, Porsche celebrated his talent with a post highlighting his very own Porsche 964 911. 6 photos







Let’s not forget the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team, which made its debut in 2019. But the two brands have shared many other events in the past, as well, some of them including tennis and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.



Now their relationship means very much for renowned automotive and portrait photographer Richard Pardon, who is a watch collector and car aficionado, with a particular passion for both brands.



In October, he unveiled his latest addition, a Forest Green



Porsche has just acknowledged Pardon’s loyalty to the brand and shared a set of pictures of the photographer and his 964, and his TAG Heuer Monza Caliber 17 Chronograph watch, adding: “Watch collector. Porsche aficionado. Photographer @richardpardon possesses a passion for watches and cars that's more than skin-deep.”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche (@porsche) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Pardon (@richardpardon)

Porsche 964 911 . He had previously sold his GT4 to make room for the new one and wrote: "I've always wanted an #aircooled car after my time in LA," and said a friend suggested this one. He "immediately" said yes. The photographer added: "Thanks to @mglassup for building it, and somehow deciding to part with it, I didn't think you'd actually sell it. Sorry you'll have to see many more pictures of it over the years! Here's to many thousands of miles road-tripping! ???? #Porsche #PorscheMoment #MakeGreenGreatAgain"