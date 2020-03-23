Porsche Electric Sportscar Rendered, Looks Like a Taycan Gone Rallying

With the exception of the retired 918 Spyder, Porsche has steered clear of electrifying its sportscar range. And while the automaker was initially expected to reach a decision on the matter last year, it seems that further trials are in process.
Zuffenhausen is reportedly testing both all-electric and hybrid versions of the 718 Cayman and Boxster. However, the current technology would see the full electrification adding serious weight.
This is the reason for which Porsche might choose to wait for a serious breakthrough in battery technology, which is still some years away - for now, lithium-ion battery tech is advancing at a pace of 2-3 percent per year.
Hybrid versions of the mid-engined sportscars are also been tested, but these are held back by the same aspect. However, lowering the average lineup emissions, a target Porsche has to follow, might determine the company to pursue the mild-hybrid tech as a temporary solution. Given all of the above, the German carmaker's sportscars might never end up receiving plug-in hybrid hardware.
Meanwhile' I've brought along a rendering that showcases an all-electric Porsche sportscar. Created by digital artist Gurdeep Panesar, this borrows the styling DNA of the Mission E and the Taycan, albeit while taking things in an even sportier direction.
Sure, those extra LED lights adorning the nose of the proposal will remind you of the Alpine A110 (you know, the sportscar that helped revive the French brand), but these can be seen as a rally-inspired trick.
The lower front apron is an eye-catching display of clear carbon, while the sleek tires talk about the potential for track time (hey, all that electric torque needs to be put to the road!).
We can only enjoy the front view in full detail and yet this is enough to get a clear idea on the said artist's intentions.
This is the reason for which Porsche might choose to wait for a serious breakthrough in battery technology, which is still some years away - for now, lithium-ion battery tech is advancing at a pace of 2-3 percent per year.
Hybrid versions of the mid-engined sportscars are also been tested, but these are held back by the same aspect. However, lowering the average lineup emissions, a target Porsche has to follow, might determine the company to pursue the mild-hybrid tech as a temporary solution. Given all of the above, the German carmaker's sportscars might never end up receiving plug-in hybrid hardware.
Meanwhile' I've brought along a rendering that showcases an all-electric Porsche sportscar. Created by digital artist Gurdeep Panesar, this borrows the styling DNA of the Mission E and the Taycan, albeit while taking things in an even sportier direction.
Sure, those extra LED lights adorning the nose of the proposal will remind you of the Alpine A110 (you know, the sportscar that helped revive the French brand), but these can be seen as a rally-inspired trick.
The lower front apron is an eye-catching display of clear carbon, while the sleek tires talk about the potential for track time (hey, all that electric torque needs to be put to the road!).
We can only enjoy the front view in full detail and yet this is enough to get a clear idea on the said artist's intentions.
View this post on Instagram
And the next GT1 concept is based on the Taycan, borrowing stylings from the Mission E concept. I've thought about this integrated fog light for a while, quite happy with the form. . Hope you are all well wherever you are in the world, stay safe, and take care of yourselves and the people around you too. I'm hoping out of this pandemic we all find more meaning in what we have, and a little less of chasing pointless things. . Let me know how you like this concept so far G