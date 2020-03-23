Porsche Electric Sportscar Rendered, Looks Like a Taycan Gone Rallying

View this post on Instagram

And the next GT1 concept is based on the Taycan, borrowing stylings from the Mission E concept. I've thought about this integrated fog light for a while, quite happy with the form. . Hope you are all well wherever you are in the world, stay safe, and take care of yourselves and the people around you too. I'm hoping out of this pandemic we all find more meaning in what we have, and a little less of chasing pointless things. . Let me know how you like this concept so far G

