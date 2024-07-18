Porsche Continues To Drive Itself Into the E-Bike Industry With Matching Macan 4S Livery

If there's one way to gauge the growth of the e-bike industry, it's by noticing that even automotive manufacturers are hopping in on the action. Take Porsche and their Cross Performance EXC as the perfect example of what I mean.
Folks, the ravishing creature before us is none other than Porsche Design's Cross Performance EXC, and before you skip the proverbial channel, stick around for a few minutes to see what this revered automotive brand has in store for fans and bat-out-of-hell riders.
However, the EXC is but one of the most recent end products from this crew. Over the past couple of years, my exploration into the e-bike industry has revealed that countless automotive brands have been catching the e-bike wave, but then again, bicycles and automakers holding hands is nothing new; this has been going on for decades.
But Porsche's approach to the whole thing is a bit different than most. Heck, a few years back, they purchased Fazua, a manufacturer of e-bike drivetrains that blew away the competition in terms of size for punch, so they're clearly planning something; they are. This idea of planning and even growth is the reason we're here today.
Now, kicking things off for the EXC, I do need to point out that this is the most expensive machine in the new lineup of Porsche e-bikes, starting at no less than $15,665. Yes, it's definitely a lunch-money shaker, and there are countless reasons why this two-wheeler wears such a price tag proudly.
Funny enough, if you head over to the EXC's website, you'll notice that this beauty is sold out. Even Porsche Design mentions that there's a "high order volume" and "delays in delivery" because of it. It can even take up to 15 weeks to deliver your EXC. Yes, "your" EXC, because each one is built according to your choices during the customization process.
As for what material goes into crafting this machine, if you guessed carbon fiber, you'd be right; that and a little bit of aluminum and some plastics. With these materials, Rotwild and Porsche craft an XC-style full suspension frame with the best gear the cycling industry has to offer.
For example, the rear shock we see is nothing but a Fox Float DPS Factory shock, and at the front, Fox, yet again, this time with a 34 Float Factory suspension with up to 120 mm of travel. Rear travel sits at up to 100 mm, and depending on the frame size you need, 27-inch and 29-inch wheels are your base. The latter are crafted from carbon fiber, too, and built by the hands over at Crankbrothers. They also build the seat post and handlebar.
Last but not least, let's examine the motor and battery setup on this pocket-draining machine. To my surprise, Fazua is not the crew responsible for the assistance the EXC offers. Instead, Porsche and Rotwild agreed to call upon the powers that be at Shimano.
Oh, and the Porsche fun doesn't end there, either. To accompany the new colorways and this automaker's push toward a complete outdoor adventure and e-biking ecosystem, they also unleashed a smartwatch completed in conjunction with Garmin, the Porsche x Garmin Epix Pro. Be sure to check out the article we completed on the timepiece.
Now, I understand that it's extremely difficult to get a feel for this puppy from the comfort of some porcelain throne. So, to really see why the EXC is completely sold out, give a local Porsche dealership a call and see if they have any of these babies lying around, ready for a spin. If not, try that bike shop you always walk past. I wonder what Porsche has in store in the coming months.
For example, the EXC isn't necessarily a new e-bike on the market, but what is new is Porsche's attention to its gear. The famed automaker's offshoot, Porsche Design, shared the news with us about two new color options for the EXC: Cartagena Yellow and Oak Green Metallic Neo. The latter of which complements the new Porsche Macan 4S. I wonder if they throw in an EXC with your purchase of a Macan 4S.
First and foremost, Porsche is working with none other than Rotwild to craft their entire lineup of e-bikes, and if this name doesn't ring a bell, it will after this. Rotwild is a German crew that's been building bikes for world-class athletes since 1996, and each MTB you see in the Porsche lineup, the EXC included, is handmade.
That's right, Shimano is supplying their EP801 motor that can spit out a peak of 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) of torque. Couple that with a battery of up to 630 Wh, and you're set for one heck of an experience. Shimano also completes the drivetrain with their XT Di2 setup wrapping a chain around a 12-speed cassette. For stopping power, Magura is the crew called upon, with a pair of four-piston MT7 brakes.
