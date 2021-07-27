4 Porsche 911 Trampled by Volkswagen Touareg in China As Woman Mistakes Throttle for Brake

2 2020 Porsche Taycan Makes Public Debut in China, UK and U.S. Come Next

More on this:

Porsche Celebrates 20 Years in China With Classy Yet Action-Filled Video

Porsche has lit its corporate birthday cake candles in the People’s Republic , as the company is celebrating 20 years since their official arrival in what has since become their largest single market globally. 9 photos



In the first six months of the year alone, Porsche sold no less than 48,654 vehicles in China. This represented a 23% increase over the challenging 2020. Demand for their two-door sports cars recorded a significant growth, with the latest 911 accounting for 2,324 units, an impressive 83% boost compared to the previous year.



In the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, the automaker delivered 69,198 sports cars from January to the end of June. Another 40,435 cars were sold in Europe, including 13,094 in Germany, up 22%. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean,



In total, Porsche sold 153,656 vehicles in the first half of 2021, up 31% compared to the previous year. Unsurprisingly, the Cayenne flagship SUV was the brand’s best-selling model, with 44,050 units shipped globally, up 12%. The smaller Macan followed it, with 43,618 examples sold in the first half of the year, a 27% increase.



The



To mark the event, Porsche took to the Tianmen Mountain road in the Hunan Province, setting the 911 Carrera S and T aycan Turbo loose on the twisty course. Sprinkled with classic music and the occasional powerslide, the video was just uploaded on the company’s YouTube channel, and can be seen at the bottom of the page.In the first six months of the year alone, Porsche sold no less than 48,654 vehicles in China. This represented a 23% increase over the challenging 2020. Demand for their two-door sports cars recorded a significant growth, with the latest 911 accounting for 2,324 units, an impressive 83% boost compared to the previous year.In the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, the automaker delivered 69,198 sports cars from January to the end of June. Another 40,435 cars were sold in Europe, including 13,094 in Germany, up 22%. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in the United States , they recorded a 50% sales jump to 36,326 vehicles, and in the entire America region, they shipped 44,023 cars, up 51%.In total, Porsche sold 153,656 vehicles in the first half of 2021, up 31% compared to the previous year. Unsurprisingly, the Cayenne flagshipwas the brand’s best-selling model, with 44,050 units shipped globally, up 12%. The smaller Macan followed it, with 43,618 examples sold in the first half of the year, a 27% increase.The Taycan electric series was chosen by 19,822 customers. The 911 accounted for 20,611 units, and the 718 Boxster and Cayman contributed with another 11,922. Finally, demand for the Panamera increased by 6%, to 13,633.