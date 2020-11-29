Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Drag Races 718 Cayman S, Destruction Follows

The mobile phone is also a browser, a gaming station, and a camera. So why can't an SUV also be a sports car? Jeremy Clarkson said that about the Range Rover Sport probably some 15 years ago while also drag racing one against a Porsche. Today, in 2020, we look at a Cayenne Turbo S lined up against a Cayman S and expect the 4x4 to win.

4 photos