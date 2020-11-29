Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Drag Races 718 Cayman S, Destruction Follows

The mobile phone is also a browser, a gaming station, and a camera. So why can't an SUV also be a sports car? Jeremy Clarkson said that about the Range Rover Sport probably some 15 years ago while also drag racing one against a Porsche. Today, in 2020, we look at a Cayenne Turbo S lined up against a Cayman S and expect the 4x4 to win.
The sports car becomes that which wins drag races while stroking the ego of its owner, who probably thinks that more expensive vehicles somehow make him better. Driver enjoyment is less of a factor. Not that Porsche doesn't make some amazing track toys, such as the 911 GT3, but the real attention-graggers are the ones that go in a straight line.
These two vehicles are quite different, though they are united by the Porsche engineering and design laws. Let's start with the SUV, which is no normal Cayenne.
The model lineup has become increasingly complicated in the past few years, and today, we're dealing with a Cayenne that tries to be both a coupe and a hybrid, not just a sports car. Its roof is chopped for a sportier look, while the V8 of the normal Turbo has been matched to an electric motor. The result is something which not only makes a lot of power (671 hp or 680 PS), but also weighs about as much as a house.
Crucially, the Turbo S Coupe can hit 62 mph in a claimed 3.8 seconds and has a weight-to-power ratio of 3.7 kg/hp. Those are pretty juicy numbers, but let's see what the real sports car brought. It's a 718 Cayman S, which after the updates means you'll only get four cylinders. Doing some quick math, we find that it has slightly more weight for each of its ponies.
The numbers don't lie, and we see the Cayenne easily beating its little brother at the launch. Even over a full half of a mile, double the normal drag racing distance, the Cayman can't catch up.
