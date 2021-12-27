Porsche Cayenne GTS Abandons “Coupe” Form to Start a CGI Life of Luxury Trucking

Now that even Ferrari is succumbing to the ultra-luxury SUV yearning, the final “work hard” bulwark across the automotive realm might be next in line for a premium attack. A virtual one, for now.
Ferrari’s Purosangue is about ready to hit Bentley’s Bentayga, Rolls-Royce's Cullinan, or Aston Martin’s DBX with all its ultra-luxury guns. Sure, the one that has mostly to fear would be Lamborghini’s Urus, which has been dwelling alone for the past four years across the “super-SUV” realm.
Everyone, including virtual artists, needs to face the potentially harsh reality: ultra-luxury crossovers and SUVs are here to stay. That means everyone needs to find new territories to conquer. And pixel masters seem to think that one popular automotive sector is now ripe for taking: pickup trucks.
As such, we are seeing an increasing amount of imaginative takes on the ultra-luxury pickup truck matter. Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, cooks up another of his pickup truck conversion ideas, with a twist. And he is no stranger to imagining the possible high-riding stakes.
His latest digital project is not yet another of his favorite neo-retro creations. Instead, we are seeing a newborn series of virtual ideas that hover around the premium pickup truck setup – and this CGI expert has been quite prolific in that regard. Though, we did not expect his latest interpretation of the matter.
Sure, we have seen off-road BMW X7 pickups, 6x6 Mercedes-Benz EQGs, or even an enticing Audi RS 3 Ute. But we did not expect a 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS pickup truck conversion. Not because it would not go virtually head-to-head with the digital content creator’s Lambo Urus truck, but simply because it’s based on the Cayenne GTS Coupe.
Anyway, dare we say that it looks even better than an SUV trying to pass as something else rather than a direct X6 rip-off. Unfortunately, until OEMs realize they need to branch out into pickup trucks that “work hard, party harder like the one-percenter,” this is of course destined to forever remain mere wishful thinking.
