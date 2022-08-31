Porsche Builds and Donates One-Off Signal Yellow Macan to Raise Money for Charity

During the last 20 years, Porsche has built a special relationship with the city of Leipzig where the Panamera and the Macan are manufactured, and it has become an integral part of the community by its involvement in a wide range of social, sporting, and cultural activities.
This year, the sports car manufacturer will act as the presenter at the Leipzig Opera Ball for the ninth time, and it has built a one-off Porsche Macan that will be given as the main prize in the event’s raffle on September 24.
This has become a tradition for the brand, as this is not the first time it donates a car as the top prize to the winner of the raffle. This year’s reward is a Macan in Signal Yellow, and all the proceeds raised during the event will go to the Leipzig hilft Kinder (Leipzig Helps Children) foundation.
The car was presented earlier this month during an event marking 20 years of production at Porsche’s Leipzig factory.
What makes this Macan model unique is the Signal Yellow livery, a color that has been seldomly used on the Macan, though it has been on Porsche’s palette since the 1970s.
The compact SUV that will go to the winner of the raffle comes with “Leipziger Opernball 2022” lettering on one side and “20 Years of Porsche Leipzig” lettering on the other.
“With this special vehicle, we are creating an attractive incentive to purchase tickets for an evening of opera,” Porsche Leipzig CEO Gerd Rupp said in a statement. “Each ticket sold helps the implementation of social projects.”
We don’t know exactly which model in the lineup this Signal Yellow beauty is, but the winner is most likely bound to get the base model, which comes with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 245 hp (248.5 ps) and a maximum torque of 370 Nm (273 ft-lb). It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 km) in just 5.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 144 mph (232 kph).
