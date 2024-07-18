Porsche and Garmin Shake Hands To Unveil the Perfect Addition to Your Active Lifestyle

Whenever Porsche flies across some screen or is spotted branded onto a product, just about everyone knows that there's something special going on. Well, this time around, the name Porsche is seen on a Garmin Epix Pro.
What you see in the image gallery is nothing more than the result of Porsche's most recent undertaking: a handshake between the famous automaker and Garmin. It's called the Porsche x Garmin Epix Pro, and this fresh, clean, and modern timepiece is ready to tell the world that you're a fan of the automotive powerhouse while also helping you keep an eye on your lifestyle.
We're looking at a smartwatch designed to accompany you in all the activities of your day-to-day life. But it can go a tad above and beyond, too. After all, that's what the standard Epix Pro is known for, even capable of tracking the muscle groups you've worked out during your last bouldering session, among countless others, so let's see what we can get our hands on for no less than $1,250.
This means the Epix Pro is for those of us who are always active and looking to rear their peak, no matter the activity, even racing your beloved Porsche down a track; the Epix keeps track of all that's happening to your body, even your mind; it can track stress and fatigue too!
While PDA's website doesn't tell us a whole lot about what the Epix Pro can achieve, Garmin surely does. As an idea, you can track training metrics and even hints on recovery, the route you took while running, cycling, or racing, and above all, designed to take a beating like none other.
Now, starting with the most visible part of the watch, its face, be sure to take note of the smartwatch's brushed and uncoated stainless steel case and matching bezel, all balanced by a black edge. The latter helps the rest of the silver pop into view and perfectly transitions toward a digital AMOLED display crafted from sapphire glass.
One thing to note about the steel casing is that it comes across a whole lot like a sandwich, with the front and rear of the watch composed of the metalloid, but in between, there's a housing crafted out of fiber-reinforced polymer. Oh, and sections of it are engraved, the rear showcasing the Porsche logo and "Epix Pro."
Last, but not least, allow me to point out that Garmin does offer the Epix Pro in three different diameters, and this version is only available in the 42 mm size. A 20 mm strap also accompanies the mix and can be swapped with other Garmin 20 mm straps, in case you like to swap them out based on the events you're attending, and a built-in LED light even acts as a flashlight in the dark. It's also waterproof up to 10 ATM or 100 m (328 ft), so go wild out there for up to 10 days (battery life) at a time, too.
All that yields a modern and active lifestyle timepiece that's sure to stand out against the plethora of other smartwatches we find on the market. I mean, whenever I see a Porsche timepiece on someone's wrist, I typically utter a "Nice." and then proceed to ask whoever is wearing it how they feel about it, what it's crafted from, and maybe even how much it costs. If you're a Porsche fan and also looking for a smartwatch to even help push you off the couch, this may just be the one for you.
Now, to kick things off for this timepiece, we need to take a look at what Porsche is trying to achieve here. For that answer, we need to explore a bit about the folks who should be wearing these watches. Well, this time around, Porsche Design of America (PDA) sent me news of this wearable accompanied by news of yet another change in the PDA lineup: two new colorways for their growing lineup of e-bikes.
Since things seem to be heating up around the world, heat acclimation is part of what an Epix can tell you, and that's only scratching the surface of what's really possible. In all, 60 sport and outdoor activity profiles are available, and with 32 GB of internal memory, you'll be able to get a few others in there, too. I'll be honest; we could talk about Garmin's Epix Pro until the cows come home, but at the end of the day, we do need to see what all the Porsche magic is all about.
A few other Porsche accents are spotted on the start/stop button, where a laser-engraved crest is visible on the buckle and on the strap. The strap also showcases touches that may remind onlookers of tire marks. One last place where we'll be able to show off even more Porsche goodness is on the display itself. As standard, two faces can be chosen, each of which is customizable: a classic analog and a modern digital option.
