Porsche AG and Apple in Talks Overs Possible Joint Projects in the Future

Last year, Porsche managers traveled to the U.S. to discuss possible projects with Apple, Oliver Blume, Porsche AG, CEO, said on Friday.
Porsche and Apple already have a relationship thanks to Apple Carplay. According to the CEO, the two manufacturers are looking to expand that partnership, Reuters reported. He added that both companies have a long history of working together and are “on the same wavelength.”
Blume said the automaker is also considering participating in Formula 1 but has not finalized on the decision.
VW Group has been eyeing Formula one, holding critical meetings with Red Bull over a possible partnership deal. An announcement of these high-stakes meetings could come as early as March. The global automotive leader was looking to put either Audi or Porsche as brands representing it in F1
By mid-last month the talks were at an advanced stage, with the possibility of a deal, Motorsport reported.
On the other hand, Apple has been flirting with the idea of building its first in-house vehicle. After getting into autonomous driving technology, the mobile phone giant’s automotive dreams seemed possible. However, recent reports draw a cloud of doubt over the possibility of mass production by 2025, as earlier perceived.
According to trusted sources, Apple was looking to launch Apple car by 2025, with a prototype out as early as 2023. Unfortunately, the team behind the dream is no more, and efforts at developing a prototype could take longer.
The global shift from gas-powered engines to electric vehicles is closing the gap between the tech world and the auto industry. More and more companies are forming partnerships for mutual benefits.
Industry leaders like VW Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota are investing in new technologies in a bid to have a competitive edge over their rivals in the consumer market.
