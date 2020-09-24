Porsche Aero Supercar with Martini Livery Looks Like a Squashed 911

5 Porsche Compact Hatchback Rendering: Why It's a Really Bad Idea

The Porsche 911 is arguably one of the coolest, most unique cars of all time. It's different from everything else on the road, and in its newest Turbo S configuration is as fast as any supercar. 10 photos



Lamborghini made only a handful of these special $1.9 million toys. And seeing one next to the Porsche supercar makes it easier to imagine a world where Stuttgart is the home of such wonders. But there's a difference between the 911 Turbo S and all the supercars. It starts life as an average sports car, one which is admittedly among the best in the world. You can't say that about a Lamborghini Huracan or Ferrari mid-engined supercar, as they're all basically formed around one powertrain. There's no six-cylinder 488... not yet at least.Today, we're going to look at a very interesting "what if?" scenario called the Porsche Renazzo . This is what the 911 would have looked like today if it had always been developed as a supercar.The study still features the trademark round headlights and the engine deck/grille over the rear. It's not as in-your-face as a Lamborghini either. However, the overall shape is more supercar-like, with a long body, smaller greenhouse, and muscular aches.Every car designer in the world probably drew something like this at one point, on the back of a napkin while dreaming of one day owning the Stuttgart sports car or being allowed to design it. However, Vladimir Panchenko went a step further by creating this stunning 3D model to help everybody visualize the Porsche supercar.We've featured this project before, and in the past couple of months, the artist has added the trademark Martini livery to create a GT3 version of his Renazzo. It's not unusual for a German car to become even better when given Italian styling. However, the Renazzo is also provided with an Italian track rival in the form of the Centenario.Lamborghini made only a handful of these special $1.9 million toys. And seeing one next to the Porsche supercar makes it easier to imagine a world where Stuttgart is the home of such wonders.