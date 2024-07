Porsche Adds Base and Intermediate Macan RWD and 4S to Lineup, Starts From $75,300

SUV

Curiously, the carmaker is keeping the older, first-generation ICE-powered Macan available. In the United States, the base Macan (I) kicks off at $62,900 and also has additional Macan T ($68,500), Macan S ($74,500), and Macan GTS ($89k) flavors. On the other hand, you can also select the new Macan Electric, with the 4 version starting from $78,800 with all-wheel drive and the flagship Macan Turbo costing no less than $105,300 when complete with 630 horsepower.Now, the company has announced the addition of two new versions – a fresh rear-wheel drive Macan is joining the all-electric SUV model series . Additionally, the intermediate Macan 4S is "Macan is joining the all-electricmodel series." Plus, there's a new off-road design package in town for all four versions – if you pay the price.The rear-wheel-drive Macan will become the lightest variant – it sheds 243 pounds compared to the Macan 4 but still has plenty of oomph thanks to its 100-high-voltage battery pack and the rear-axle shared with the Macan 4 that offers 335 horsepower. Thanks to the Launch Control function, an overboost setting delivers 355 hp for a while, plus a maximum torque of 415 lb-ft. The performance remains on the sporty side – zero to 60 mph (96 kph) takes 5.4 seconds, and the maximum speed is 136 mph.Naturally, the pricing situation is also a bit lighter – the new Macan version starts from $75,300 plus $1,995 for the delivery, processing, and handling fee. The new Porsche Macan 4S, meanwhile, starts at $84,900 and comes with a new rear-axle motor and a more powerful SiC pulse inverter (600 instead of 480 amp), so the combined system output is 442 hp or 509 hp and 578 lb-ft with Launch Control. The performance figures are also better: 3.9s and a top track speed of 149 mph.The Macan 4S also features anwith) electronic damping control and the optional Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and even rear-axle steering, among others. Even the Macan RWD gets some of the goodies - air suspension and PASM are standard, and rear-axle steering is optional. Thanks to the new 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, all Macan EVs can charge at up to 270 kW at DC stations for a best 10 to 80% state-of-charge in just 21 minutes.Just to be sure that its fresh new versions don't go unnoticed, Porsche has also added a new exterior color, Slate Grey Neo, along with a 20-inch Macan S wheel. The most interesting addition is the latest off-road design package, which includes a redesigned a front bumper with an approach angle of up to 17.5 degrees while the ground clearance increases by 10 mm to a maximum of 8.8 inches (225 mm). The package can be styled - front bumper, side skirts, diffuser panels, and roof railings, along with the 21-inch wheels in Vesuvius Grey or the same color as the CUV.