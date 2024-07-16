Porsche Adds Base and Intermediate Macan RWD and 4S to Lineup, Starts From $75,300

Porsche revealed the second-generation all-electric Macan compact luxury crossover SUV earlier this year - but the German automaker only showed us the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo Electric models.
Curiously, the carmaker is keeping the older, first-generation ICE-powered Macan available. In the United States, the base Macan (I) kicks off at $62,900 and also has additional Macan T ($68,500), Macan S ($74,500), and Macan GTS ($89k) flavors. On the other hand, you can also select the new Macan Electric, with the 4 version starting from $78,800 with all-wheel drive and the flagship Macan Turbo costing no less than $105,300 when complete with 630 horsepower.
Now, the company has announced the addition of two new versions – a fresh rear-wheel drive Macan is joining the all-electric SUV model series. Additionally, the intermediate Macan 4S is "Macan is joining the all-electric SUV model series." Plus, there's a new off-road design package in town for all four versions – if you pay the price.
The rear-wheel-drive Macan will become the lightest variant – it sheds 243 pounds compared to the Macan 4 but still has plenty of oomph thanks to its 100-kW high-voltage battery pack and the rear-axle shared with the Macan 4 that offers 335 horsepower. Thanks to the Launch Control function, an overboost setting delivers 355 hp for a while, plus a maximum torque of 415 lb-ft. The performance remains on the sporty side – zero to 60 mph (96 kph) takes 5.4 seconds, and the maximum speed is 136 mph.
Naturally, the pricing situation is also a bit lighter – the new Macan version starts from $75,300 plus $1,995 for the delivery, processing, and handling fee. The new Porsche Macan 4S, meanwhile, starts at $84,900 and comes with a new rear-axle motor and a more powerful SiC pulse inverter (600 instead of 480 amp), so the combined system output is 442 hp or 509 hp and 578 lb-ft with Launch Control. The performance figures are also better: 3.9s and a top track speed of 149 mph.
The Macan 4S also features an Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control and the optional Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and even rear-axle steering, among others. Even the Macan RWD gets some of the goodies - air suspension and PASM are standard, and rear-axle steering is optional. Thanks to the new 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, all Macan EVs can charge at up to 270 kW at DC stations for a best 10 to 80% state-of-charge in just 21 minutes.
Just to be sure that its fresh new versions don't go unnoticed, Porsche has also added a new exterior color, Slate Grey Neo, along with a 20-inch Macan S wheel. The most interesting addition is the latest off-road design package, which includes a redesigned a front bumper with an approach angle of up to 17.5 degrees while the ground clearance increases by 10 mm to a maximum of 8.8 inches (225 mm). The package can be styled - front bumper, side skirts, diffuser panels, and roof railings, along with the 21-inch wheels in Vesuvius Grey or the same color as the CUV.
