Porsche Adding Second Track With Historic Turns at Atlanta Experience Center

Back in 2015, the Porsche Experience Center opened in Atlanta as the first of its kind on this side of the pond. Now, the 17-acre complex is adding a whole new track that will connect to the current road course and offer all-new challenges.
The new course will nearly double the current length of the track. That's impressive considering that the original 1.6-mile circuit is already quite featureful. Included in that course you'll find an off-road circuit, a low-friction handling circuit, a low-friction circle, and a high-speed dynamics area.
All of those aspects provide drivers the chance to truly hone their skills and test the limits of themselves and the car they're piloting. That's always been a key part of Porsche ownership reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
“The physical connection a driver enjoys with our sports cars is core to the Porsche brand, which is why we’re expanding this option even as we and our dealers invest in new digital touchpoints for customers. The two worlds – digital and real – complement each other,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA.
“Whether a Porsche owner or not, the Experience Centers in Atlanta and LA serve as destinations where anyone can experience the thrill of a Porsche sports car," he continued.
The new facility will encompass another 1.3 miles of road course that should feel historic and familiar to automotive enthusiasts. Porsche is planning to emulate legendary sections from other race tracks. They include the Carousel from the Nurburgring-Nordschleife, the Corkscrew from Laguna Seca, and sections from the Tail of the Dragon.
Porsche will begin construction in 2023 and plans to add a center for restoring classic Porsche models at the same time. This will be the third major development of a Porsche Experience center after a second location was opened in California during 2016.
