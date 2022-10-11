Porsche 991 Turbo Mule With Safari Look Is Not What You Think at First

Usually, when you see a prototype that is based on a model that is still in development by its manufacturer, it may be safe to assume that it is driven by an employee or a contractor of that company. Well, there are exceptions, and this Porsche 992 mule that was seen on the Nürburgring is one of those cases.
If you have seen previous mules of the 992.2 Porsche 911, you can tell that something is off about this one. First, it comes with what appears to be a Safari-style conversion, but the automaker has already developed something like this, and it looks different from what can be seen here.
Moreover, there are different wheels used, and it comes with “home-made” fender flares, which do not make sense if you consider that the body of that particular version of the 911 has already been completed. This is not the only thing that is strange about this prototype.
Second, as we mentioned, the center lock wheels are not a Porsche design, which makes them an unusual choice for a factory prototype. Fortunately, someone with a good eye and their Google machine has managed to identify them as the same on the Marc Philip Gemballa Marsien, which means this creation belongs to a different company, despite its Porsche links.
The Gemballa Marsien is a 750-horsepower off-roader that is based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 turbo S. Unlike other Porsche 911-based prototypes, this one came with higher ground clearance, a wider rear track, and various other changes that were not seen on other 992.2 prototypes.
Third, it is worth noting that the license plates did not appear to have a link to Porsche, who usually deploy vehicles with Stuttgart plates, not with Munich ones, especially not with red plates.
Curiously, an Audi Sport Quattro from the '80s was seen driving with a Munich plate that was in sequence with the one seen on this Porsche, which might lead people to believe that they were owned by the same company or being tested together in some way.
Interestingly, we have also been informed that this prototype was taken to a local repair shop to acquire brake parts and that the engineers who were testing it had a service van with them.
Moreover, there are different wheels used, and it comes with “home-made” fender flares, which do not make sense if you consider that the body of that particular version of the 911 has already been completed. This is not the only thing that is strange about this prototype.
Second, as we mentioned, the center lock wheels are not a Porsche design, which makes them an unusual choice for a factory prototype. Fortunately, someone with a good eye and their Google machine has managed to identify them as the same on the Marc Philip Gemballa Marsien, which means this creation belongs to a different company, despite its Porsche links.
The Gemballa Marsien is a 750-horsepower off-roader that is based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 turbo S. Unlike other Porsche 911-based prototypes, this one came with higher ground clearance, a wider rear track, and various other changes that were not seen on other 992.2 prototypes.
Third, it is worth noting that the license plates did not appear to have a link to Porsche, who usually deploy vehicles with Stuttgart plates, not with Munich ones, especially not with red plates.
Curiously, an Audi Sport Quattro from the '80s was seen driving with a Munich plate that was in sequence with the one seen on this Porsche, which might lead people to believe that they were owned by the same company or being tested together in some way.
Interestingly, we have also been informed that this prototype was taken to a local repair shop to acquire brake parts and that the engineers who were testing it had a service van with them.