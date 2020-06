A few snaps from Tuesday nights event with Jacky Ickx, @zwart, @bonneville_200, @chopard and of course the #935pikespeak... Posted by Road Scholars on Thursday, March 5, 2020

Kremer Racing is the German team which is most often associated with the 935 . As a matter of fact, they’ve tuned the rear-engined model to such an extent that the K3 won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979. Now that the history lesson is over, let us move back into the present.Revealed with great pomp and circumstance in March 2020 with legendary driver Jacky Ickx in attendance, the “Pikes Peak” is a one-of-a-kind specification of the modern 935. Considering that Porsche is making 77 units of the revival with 911 GT2 RS underpinnings, the 935 Pikes Peak is truly special as far as the aesthetics are concerned.As the name implies, the carbon-clad brawler is going to be driven as hard as possible in the Rocky Mountains this August at the hill climb known as “ The Race to the Clouds .” Taking inspiration from the real deal, pixel artist Jonisbal Design Works replaced the bone-stock wing with the whale tail of the K3 that brought Kremer victory at Le Mans.“Took a bit of tweaking to get the right proportions to flow with the contours of the long tail, but doesn’t look too bad,” he said. And frankly speaking, the result is bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful. The wheels and exhaust system have also been modified, and the rear bumper is cut out in the center in such a way that you can easily see the snails.Even though it’s a no-nonsense racing car, the modern 935 doesn’t feature any engine mods over the 911 GT2 RS. A 3.8-liter boxer hides under the hood, packing 700 PS (691 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque. Of course, that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels instead of all four like the Turbo and Turbo S do.